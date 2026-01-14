We've got the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Divisional Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend, with the top eight teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. Kyle Shanahan coached his 49ers team to victory over the defending Super Bowl Champions despite several injuries on the depth chart. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are coming off a bye after earning the #1 seed in the NFC by beating the 49ers back in Week 18. But only one team can advance to the Conference Championship Round.

49ers vs. Seahawks Divisional Round Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Seattle Seahawks will defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round 40-34 in Overtime.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL #6 SF 0 10 0 17 7 34 #1 SEA 3 7 14 3 13 40

It wasn't exactly the most realistic score, but it sure was exciting. And whenever there's two divisional rivals duking it out in the playoffs, there's no way it was going to be easy for either team. In the end, San Francisco put up a good fight, but their season came to an end just one game short of the Conference Championship.

It seemed like the 49ers somehow managed to keep up with the Seahawks all day. Despite injuries to several key players, Kyle Shanahan's offense played much better than they did last week. After Sam Darnold scored on a 12 yard rush with just 39 seconds left in the first half, it seemed like things would end there. But Christian McCaffrey broke through an open hole to pickup a big TD run.

Seahawks' RB Kenneth Walker III had a big TD run of his own to start the third quarter. Furthermore, Seattle finally extended their lead this time when Cooper Kupp caught a 12 Yd touchdown pass from Darnold.

But the Seahawks' offense made some key mistakes that allowed the 49ers to tie this game. After Brock Purdy scored on a two-yard run, the Seahawks only mustered up a FG on their next drive. Sam Darnold missed a crucial 3rd down pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, makinng it just 27-17 with 7:29 to go.

The 49ers quickly responded with yet another TD drive. It took them about four minutes, but they still had three timeouts remaining. Once again, Seattle managed to drive down the field. But Sam Darnold made a bad move and was sacked, moving the Hawks out of field goal position. Myers ended up missing aa 55 yard attempt.

The 49ers drove back down, but with no timeouts, needed to settle for 3. But that was enough to send things to OT. The result was another shootout in which no defense could really do anything. If anything, the Seahawks were fortunate to receive the ball first, or else I feel the results would've been the other way around. In the end, a 42 Yd TD reception from Cooper Kupp sealed the deal for Seattle.

Again, not the most realistic sim. But then again, you never know what can happen in a battle between two divisional rivals.

With the win, the Seahawks head to the Conference Championship game to play against the L.A. Rams or the Chicago Bears.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

SEA – Jason Myers, 23 Yd FG, 5:41 (SEA 3-0)

Article Continues Below

Second Quarter:

SF – Eddy Pineiro, 32 Yd FG, 6:11 (Tied 3-3)

SEA – Sam Darnold, 12 Yd run (Jason Myers kick), 0:39 (SEA 10-3)

SF – Christian McCaffrey, 74 Yd run (Eddy Pineiro kick), 0:25 (Tied 10-10)

Third Quarter:

SEA – Kenneth Walker III, 69 Yd run (Jason Myers kick), 14:08 (SEA 17-10)

SEA – Cooper Kupp, 12 Yd pass from Sam Darnold (Jason Myers kick), 5:32 (SEA 24-10)

Fourth Quarter:

SF – Brock Purdy, 2 Yd run (Eddy Pineiro kick), 11:09 (SEA 24-17)

SEA – Jason Myers, 41 Yd FG, 7:29 (SEA 27-17)

SF – Demarcus Robinson 8 Yd pass from Brock Purdy (Eddy Pineiro kick), 3:14 (SEA 27-24)

SF – Eddy Pineiro, 33 Yd FG, 0:15 (Tied 27-27)

OVERTIME:

SEA – Robbie Ouzts 2 Yd pass from Sam Darnold (Jason Myers kick), 9:01 (SEA 34-27)

SF – Ricky Pearsall 7 Yd pass from Brock Purdy (Eddy Pineiro kick), 3:18 (Tied 34-34)

SEA – Cooper Kupp 42 Yd pass from Sam Darnold, 0:27 (SEA 40-34)

Overall, that wraps up our 49ers vs. Seahawks Divisional Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, Madden 26's Rosters are messed up, with multiple players in the wrong positions. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.