The Marvel Rivals Season 6 Release Date arrives soon, adding Deadpool to the game with new patch notes as well. Furthermore, the developer recently released new patch notes and hero balance changes that returning players should notify themselves of. Overall, the newest season arrives soon with a new theme and much more. Without further ado, let's dive into the Marvel Rivals Season 6 Release Date.

Marvel Rivals Season 6 & Deadpool Release Date – January 16th, 2026

The Marvel Rivals Season 6 Release Date is Friday, January 16th, 2026. The update will be available for all platforms.

Overall, Season adds two new heroes to the game – Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstorm.

Firstly, Deadpool is perhaps the most unique hero (or rather, anti-hero) addition to the game. Players can be a Duelist, Vanguard, or Strategist gives the character a ton of versatility. Each one also has different max HP numbers, while they all get a different ability.

Firstly, Vanguard Deadpool receives a deployable shield to provide some cover. But Strategist Deadpool can actively heal teammates when he shoots them or slices them with hiss Katana. Lastly, Duelist Deadpool is a bit more offensive as he's able to throw his sword, which rotates for some extra range.

Regardless of which one you use, Deadpool can use both his Katanas and Pistols to wipe enemies out. Furthermore, Deadpool can even level up during a match by using a comic book he carries around. Throughout the match, you can gain XP (gains vary depending how “stylish” they are). Once you level up, you can actually improve Deadpool's abilities, making him even deadlier in a fight.

Overall, Deadpool seemingly defies all logic. The infamous fourth-wall breaker outright denies to be stuck to one class, and his level up system makes him completely unique. It's safe to say there will be a Deadpool in every match once he comes out for a long time.

Meanwhile, we've yet to hear more on Elsa Bloodstorm. But she will drop halfway through the season as the game's roster continues to grow.

Marvel Rivals Season 6 Patch Notes & Balance Changes

Overall, the following patch notes and balance changes pertain to Marvel Rivals Season 6:

VANGUARD:

Angela: Reduced Shielded Stance Shield Valu from 350 to 300

Captain American: Reduce Vibranium Energy Saw cooldown from 8s to 6s

Doctor Strange: Increase the Maelstrom of Madness conversion ratio of Dark Magic to damage from 1.2 to 1.3 Cloak of Leviation New Effect: Re-casting during use now interrupts ability, preserves current movement speed, and allows for new movement input to change trajectory

Emma Frost – Increase Energy gained: Hero hits from 10/s to 12/s Sentience hits from 15/s to 18/s Shield hits from 5/s to 6/s

Hulk Reduce Hero Hulk Incredible Leap minimum charge time from 0.5s to 0.4s; maximum charge time from 2s to 1.7s In Hero Hulk form, reduce Gamma Burst cooldown from 8s too 6s and increase projectile Damage from 70 to 75 In Monster Hulk form, Hulk becomes immune to launch and knock-back effects



DUELIST:

Black Panther: Increase Spear Toss Damage from 45 to 50 Gain 50% Damage Reduction during Bast's Descent (Ultimate Ability) startup animation

Blade: New Effect for Daywalker Dash when wielding Hunter's Shotgun: Now slows enemies by 40% for 1.5s Increases second hit damage from 20 to 50. New Effect for Daywalker Dash when wielding Ancestral Sword Remove slow effect from enemies and apply 8% Healing Reduction per strike (32% total if all hit) for 3s Reduce Damage from 15 to 8 per hit Reduce pellets fired per round of Hunter's Shotgun from 12 to 11. Damage falloff now starts at 15m; at 30m, damage drops to 50% of base

Daredevil: Reduce Devil's Chain high damage range from 80 to 75 Reduce Devil's Throw single Projectile Damage from 32.5 to 30 (total from 65 to 60 on a single target) Reduce Fury gained from Devil's Larch when grappling a surface from 2 to 1

Iron Fist: Increase damage of Jeet Kune Do's first four strikes from 30 to 35 Increase Dragon's Defense maximum duration from 1s to 1.2s

Namor: Reduce Aquatic Dominion time for a single charge from 12s to 10s Increase default Monstro Spawn Health from 100 to 125 and Damage from 17 to 18 Increase Enhanced Monstro Spawn Damage from 11 to 12



STRATEGIST

Cloak & Dagger: Reduce Dagger Storm Healing from 55/s to 45/s When a Spell Field is created, allies in range get a One-Time Healing of 60 Veil of Lightforcce & Terrorcape now share charges, capped out at 2 with each taking 10s to recharge. Both abilities enter a 2s cooldown after using either one

Gambit: Reduce Big Easy Impact Healing Amount per explosion from 25 to 15 (total from 75 to 45) Reduce Ragin' Royal Flush's Healing from 75/s to 55/s Bridge Boost bounces on a single target are now set to a maximum of 2

Invisible Woman: Reduce Guardian Shield value from 250 to 200 Reduce shield restoration rate after reclaiming from 42/s to 34/s (total time unchanged) Reduce Guardian Shield healing to Invisible Woman from 50/s to 25/s

Rocket Raccoon: Reduce Movement Speed during Wild Crawl from 10m/s to 8m/s



TEAM UP ABILIITES:

Deep Wrath (Hela – Namor) Increase Tidal Dirge cooldown from 20s to 30s Reduce Undead Monstro Damage from 12 to 10 Furthemore, reduce Berserk State Undead Monstro Damage from 7 to 6

Vibrant Vitality (Mantis – Groot/Loki) Reduce Deific Blessing ally Damage Boost effect from 25% to 15%



ADJUSTED

Overall, removed Ever-Burning Bond between Human Torch & Spider-Man

Additionally, Peni Parker loses Armored Spider-Nest ability gained through Team-Up with Rocket Raccoon in the Rocket Network Ability

NEW

Mr. Pool's Interdimensional Toy Box (Deadpool – Jeff the Land Shark) Jeff gaains the Jeff's Cuddle Buddy ability Deadpool gains: +50% Health +5% Damage +5% Healing



Parker Power-Up

Spider-Man unlocks the new Sticky Spider-Bomb ability

Additionally, Peni Parker gains a Health increase of 50

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 6 Release Date & Patch Notes. Furthermore, we look forward to taking a look at all the new content this season has to offer.

