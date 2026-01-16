The first Madden 26 Roster update of the playoffs has arrived, and just ahead of the Divisional Round of the NFL postseason. This week, players like Caleb Williams and Will Anderson Jr. saw boosts to their Madden 26 OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their ratings. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Wild Card Player Ratings Roster Update Ahead of Divisional Round

📈 Caleb Williams keeps boosting his #Madden26 rating! Wild Card Round adjustments are dropping tonight. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/V6nQxRjWsw — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) January 15, 2026

Will Anderson Jr., LEDG, Houston Texans – 94 OVR (+1)

Anderson Jr.'s rating continues to soar after the season he's been having. Overall, the Texans' defense had a field day with the Steelers. During a 10 minute span in the fourth quarter, they scored more points than the Steelers had all day. Anderson Jr. also forced a fumble after sacking Aaron Rodgers, which Sheldon Rankins returned for a score.

Overall, this Houston defense won't be easy for anyone to go against. And with superstars like Anderson Jr. on the field, they may have a great shot of going all the way this year.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars – 87 OVR (+2)

Etienne and the Jaguars' season came to an abrupt end in the Wild Card Round. But the lead RB had a great season with the team. He earned 13 total touchdowns and roughly 1,400 yards of offense. In the team's loss to Buffalo, he earned 116 total yards and caught a touchdown pass with just 4:03 left to go. But unfortunately for him and the team, the Bills defeated the Jaguars in the end.

Etienne will now enter his fifth season, and it seems he may be poached in free agency. There's a good chance that a playoff-ready team may want to pick up an experienced runner who turns 27 this month. There's still gas in the tank for someone like Etienne.

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears – 85 OVR (+1)

Williams wasn't too accurate in the team's comeback win over the Packers, but he did what he had to in order to help his Bears advance to the next round. In the team's 31-27 win over Green Bay, Williams threw for over 300 yards and tossed two touchdowns in the final four minutes of regulation.

Williams and the Bears earn another home game this weekend as they host the Los Angeles Rams. Extremely cold temperatures may affect both offenses, but it also may work to Chicago's advantage. We'll see if Williams can boost his Madden rating by playing well against L.A. this weekend.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating in the new Roster Update:

Kamari Lassiter – 86 OVR (+1)

D'Andre Swift – 85 OVR (+1)

Joey Porter – 85 OVR (+1)

Alec Pierce – 84 OVR (+1)

Colston Loveland – 84 OVR (+1)

Azeez Al-Shaair – 83 OVR (+3)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Justin Herbert – 89 OVR (-1)

Tyler Warren – 83 OVR (-1)

Keenan Allen – 83 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Divisional Round roster update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

