The Madden 26 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Divisional Round Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date to arrive around Thursday, January 15th, 2025. The updates typically arrive around this time of the week, though it's possible it won't release until Friday or Saturday. We hope to see a roster update before the games begin this Saturday. Check back with us when it drops

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

Speaking of the Divisonal Round, we've got four exciting matchups this weekend.

It starts on Saturday with an afternoon matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos. The Bills managed to defeat the Jaguars last week after the defense forced a turnover, sealing the game. But now Buffalo takes on a tougher challenge in Denver, where the #1 seeded Broncos (14-3) have only lost one game. The only team that defeated the Broncos at home were the Jaguars, so maybe that's a good omen for the Bills.

Article Continues Below

On Saturday Night, we've got an epic NFC West rematch between the 49ers and the Seahawks. San Francisco defeated the defending Super Bowl Champions despite dealing with multiple injuries. Now, they'll be without star Tight End George Kittle as they face a Seahawks team that limited them to just three points a couple of weeks ago.

On Sunday, the Houston Texans travel to New England to take on the Patriots. Both teams are powered by great defensive head coaches along with capable quarterbacks, which should make this an exciting matchup. The Texans sent Aaron Rodgers to the retirement home last week, while the Patriots prevented Jim Harbaugh from earning his first playoff win as the Chargers' head coach.

Lastly, it all ends with a Sunday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears. The Rams got their revenge against Bryce Young and the Panthers, while the Bears pulled off their fourth quarter magic once again against the Packers. Weather may be a factor as a cold temperature plus snow could benefit Chicago. But don't count the Rams out, who still boast on of the best offenses in the league.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in this first round, and we can't wait to see what happens. After this week, we expect another roster update before conference championship.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 26 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.