Magic: The Gathering's upcoming set Duskmourn: House of Horror is set to release globally on September 27, 2024. While that's a little over three weeks away from the time of this writing, MTG fans are dying to know what the set has in store for them. Luckily, some of the cards have already been revealed.

With that being said, here are some spoilers for the upcoming MTG Duskmourn set.

MTG Duskmourn spoilers – All commander cards revealed so far

MTG Duskmourn is set to have four preconstructed decks like every other set before it. Considering that, we already have the full list of all four main commanders for each precon.

Aminatou, Veil Piercer

Aminatou, Veil Piercer is a four-cost (one generic, one white, one blue, and one black) legendary creature. At the beginning of your upkeep, surveil 2. Each enchantment card in your hand has Miracle. Its Miracle cost is equal to its mana cost reduced by four generic mana.

Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls

Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one red) legendary creature with Flying and Ward – Pay 2 life. Whenever an opponent loses life for the first time during each of their turns, put a +1/+1 counter on Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls and draw a card.

Winter, Cynical Opportunist

Winter, Cynical Opportunist is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one green) legendary creature with Deathtouch. Whenever Winter attacks, mill three cards.

Winter also has Delirium – At the beginning of your end step, you may exile any number of cards from your graveyard with four or more card types among them. If you do, put a permanent card from among them onto the battlefield with a finality counter on it.

Zimone, Mystery Unraveler

Zimone, Mystery Unraveler is a four-cost (two generic, one green, and one blue) legendary creature with Landfall – Whenever a land you control enters, manifest dread if this is the first time this ability has resolved this turn. Otherwise, you may turn a permanent you control face up. (To manifest dread, look at the top two cards of your library. Put one onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature and the other into your graveyard. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it’s a creature card.)

All four preconstructed commander decks

As mentioned earlier, MTG's Duskmourn preconstructed commander decks will be available at local game stores (LGS) on September 27, 2024. The price for each deck is anticipated to be between $47 and $50, varying by store.

Each commander will be assigned to the following precon pack:

Aminatou, Veil Piercer – Miracle Worker

Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls – Endless Punishment

Winter, Cynical Opportunist – Death Toll

Zimone, Mystery Unraveler – Jump Scare!

Miracle Worker

Based on Aminatou, Veil Piercer's abilities, the Miracle Worker precon is going to be an enchantment deck. The main goal of the deck is to control the board with enchantments at a lower cost. Depending on how players would use the precon, Miracle Worker will likely be a nuisance to the entire board. It'll be best to get on their good side if players don't want them to take control of their board state.

Endless Punishment

The name Endless Punishment already speaks for itself. The main goal of this preconstructed deck is to drain opponents of their lives. Doing so will grant Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls buffs, and the controller a consistent draw engine.

Death Toll

Death Toll seems to be one of the most powerful precon in the set. Controllers of Winter, Cynical Opportunist will basically have a free method of summoning their creatures on the board. Assuming that the precon would include creatures with enter-the-battlefield triggers, the deck might be a bit problematic for opponents to deal with.

Jump Scare!

For those who love to keep their opponents guessing, the Jump Scare! precon is set to keep the board intrigued. The deck's commander, Zimone, Mystery Unraveler, is quite powerful when it comes to flipping cards up and down. What players need to do with Zimone is to get as many lands out as possible to manifest cards and flip them without paying their morph or disguise cost. Doing so will grant them multiple triggers in one turn. Playing fetch lands and mana-ramping spells are the best way to maximize Zimone's abilities.

That's it for this list of all commanders coming to MTG Duskmourn. We will provide the full deck list once Wizards of the Coast reveals each card coming to the precons.

For more MTG content, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.