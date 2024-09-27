MTG's Universes Beyond will get more interesting with the upcoming release of the Marvel Universe in 2025. It was a mind-boggling moment when Wizards of the Coast announced they'd officially collaborate with Marvel. It was a collaboration everyone wanted but no one expected it at the same time. However, it appears that we could have a taste of what it's like to have some Marvel superheroes in the game earlier than expected.

Earlier this month, four cards of iconic Marvel heroes leaked online. Readers should take this with a grain of salt though. Neither Wizards nor Marvel announced anything about an earlier collaboration coming out this year. However, some from the MTG community on Reddit believe the cards could be real. Based on the leaked photos, it seems like the four superheroes will come out via a Secret Lair pack.

Whether the cards are real or not, all we can do is wait for an official announcement from both Wizards and Marvel.

Marvel Superheroes Coming to MTG

Here's a full list of all four Marvel cards potentially coming to MTG.

Black Panther, Wakandan King

Black Panther, Wakandan King is a two-cost (one green and one white) legendary creature with First Strike.

Survey the Realm – Whenever Black Panther or another creature you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target land you control.

Mine Vibranium – {3}: Move all +1/+1 counters from target land you control onto target creature. If one or more +1/+1 counters are moved this way, you gain that much life and draw a card.

Based on Black Panther's abilities, he has the potential to make himself and the entire pool of creatures in the deck heavy hitters. The best part of it is that the Wakandan King is a low-cost commander that could easily be recast anytime. Opponents would undoubtedly have a difficult time dealing with Black Panther controllers during the first several turns.

Captain America, First Avenger

Captain America, First Avenger is a three-cost (one red, one white, and one blue) legendary creature.

Throw – {3}, Unattach an Equipment from Captain America: He deals damage equal to that Equipment's mana value divided as you choose among one, two, or three targets.

Catch – At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach up to one target Equipment you control to Captain America.

If the card is real, Wizards of the Coast did a good job trying to replicate how Captain America would engage in combat. The equipment he will throw at some targets will serve as his shield, then he could re-attach them during the beginning of the combat phase as if the shield boomeranged its way back to him.

If players decide to run Captain America as a commander, they'll likely run a Voltron deck. The deck's goal is to abuse the Captain's Throw ability by quickly equipping as much artifact equipment as possible.

Iron Man, Titan of Innovation

Iron Man, Titan of Innovation is a five-cost (three generic, one blue, and one red) legendary artifact creature with Flying and Haste.

Geniue Industrialist – Whenever Iron Man attacks, create a Treasure token, then you may sacrifice a noncreature artifact. If you do, search your library for an artifact card with mana value equal to 1 plus the sacrificed artifact's mana value, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Iron Man is the most underwhelming card among the four Marvel cards coming to MTG. Based on his abilities, if players run him as the commander of the deck, it's more than likely that the deck will contain a huge chunk of artifacts. With that in mind, Iron Man is best used as one of the key pieces in a deck but definitely can't be an efficient commander.

Wolverine, Best There Is

Wolverine, Best There Is is a three-cost (one generic, one red, and one green) legendary creature.

Unrivaled Lethality – Double all damage Wolverine would deal.

At the beginning of each end step, if Wolverine dealt damage to another creature this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on him.

{1} {G}: Regenerate Wolverine. (The next time he would be destroyed this turn, instead tap him, remove him from combat, and heal all damage on him.)

Looking at the card alone, Wolverine seems to be the most powerful among the four superheroes. The player's goal should be to put as many +1/+1 counters as they can to efficiently utilize his Unrivaled Lethality skill. However, to do so, the player's deck will need to have spells that make him fight other creatures outside of their turn. Of course, some spells will simply give counters and double the counters Wolverine receives. The only disadvantage we see if players decide to run Wolverine as the commander is that the deck will solely revolve around the mutant.

Based on each card's abilities, Black Panther seems to have the most potential to be the strongest commander among the four. If we're talking about power alone, Wolverine looks to be the most powerful. Captain America, on the other hand, looks well-balanced and could be a threat if players build the deck correctly. As for Iron Man, we'll have to wait and see how the community would utilize him in a deck.

