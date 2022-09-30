MTN DEW launches $500,000 HBCU tournament Real Change Challenge

MTN DEW launches the Real Change Challenge for HBCU called the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge, which has a total of $500,000 in prizes.

MTN DEW is continuing its investment in Black communities with its MTN DEW Real Change Challenge, a nationwide Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) esports tournament.

In partnership with the HBCU Esports League by Cxmmunity Media, MTN DEW Real Change Challenge features a $500,000 prize pool in a Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 tournament. The HBCU Esports League will be inviting teams of HBCU students nationwide to participate, but interested parties may also register by visiting hbcuesports.gg/realchange. Registrations run from September 28 to October 28, 2022.

The Real Change Challenge will be a bracket-style tournament, kicking off with 16 teams. Select matches will be streamed on Cxmmunity’s Twitch channel beginning November 9. The final showdown between two finalist teams will be fought for bragging rights and access to the $80,000 grand prize. All the while, MTN DEW will be identifying four all-stars based on their individual performance and sportsmanship, and each of these all-stars will receive $50,000, along with sponsorship from MTN DEW for up to one year, as well as mentorship and unrivaled exposure to esports pros.

“It is an honor to partner with MTN DEW on its Real Change Challenge and further our shared mission of future-proofing diversity and equity in gaming,” says Cxmmunity Media CEO Ryan Johnson. “As one of the first organizations to put a stake in the ground on getting more HBCU students engaged in esports, it’s refreshing to see brands like MTN DEW leverage its resources and community ties to invest in driving more diversity within the industry. Together, we can pave the way for the next generation of Black gamers and innovators to have a seat at the table.”

The MTN DEW Real Change Challenge complements the brand’s parent company, PepsiCo’s Racial Equality Journey Black Initiative, a more than $400 million set of commitments over five years, to increase Black managerial representation within its workforce, support Black-owned businesses, and create economic opportunity in those communities.