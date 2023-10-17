Paris is gearing up for MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) as they update their stellar lineup for this year's performances.

Among the headlining performers is Jung Kook from K-pop sensation BTS. He's been a three-time 2023 MTV EMA nominee, set to enthrall the audience with hits like ‘Seven (feat. Latto).' Coi Leray, nominated for best collaboration and best new artist, will also grace the stage.

Now, the musical talent doesn't stop there. Six-time EMA winner David Guetta, vying for accolades in the collaboration and electronic categories, will keep the beats coming. Manuel Turizo and Rema will also bring their Latin and Afrobeats vibes to the show. Both are nominated but in separate categories.

Newcomer Reneé Rapp, biggest fans nominee Sabrina Carpenter, and alternative rock champions Thirty Seconds to Mars will also perform according to MTV EMA's updates.

Other MTV EMA's performers will also include the Kid Laroi, Kaliii, Loreen, and PinkPantheress. All also snatched multiple nominations and promised to deliver electrifying performances.

But the night won't be without shining stars. MTV EMAs updates reveal they will feature Anne-Marie, former Little Mix member turned solo star Leigh-Anne. With a touch of Hollywood glamour with actors Lily Collins and Ashley Park. The '90s pop sensation Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli fame may also add a nostalgic touch to the evening.

And although not expected to perform or attend, Taylor Swift also bagged a couple of nominations.

The 2023 MTV EMAs will air live on MTV in over 150 countries on November 5th from Paris Nord Villepinte. It will be available on Pluto TV and Paramount+ in various international territories.