Finally, Disney has dropped the first trailer for their Lion King spin-off, Mufasa. Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins' directed the film which features a star-studded cast.
What is Mufasa about?
The Mufasa film is a spin-off of Jon Favreau's live-action remake of The Lion King. Say what you want about the film, it made a lot of money. The film grossed over $1.6 billion at the box office worldwide.
Now, one of the focal points of the film will get his own film. The film will depict the rise of Mufasa as he ascends into one of the kings of the Pride Lands.
For those who don't remember The Lion King, Mufasa is the father of Simba. His brother, Scar, is the antagonist of the film.
In Favreau's live-action remake for Disney, James Earl Jones voiced the role of Mufasa. He had previously voiced the role in Disney's original 1994 film.
However, in the prequel, Aaron Pierre (Krypton, Foe) will take over the role. There will be some returning cast members from the 2019 live-action remake, though. Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and Donald Glover will all return.
Some of the new cast members include Mads Mikkelsen, Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and Thandiwe Newton.
Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, and Nicholas Britell will handle the music for the film. The trailer drop for Mufasa also revealed that Lin-Manuel Miranda will write songs for the film as well.
Barry Jenkins directed the film. He is widely known for directing Moonlight, which was a box office hit and garnered eight Oscar nominations. The film won three awards including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), and Best Picture. He also directed If Beale Street Could Talk.
The trailer
Disney unveiled the first trailer for the prequel on April 29. It begins with a breathtaking shot inside an ice cave.
“This story begins far beyond the mountains and the shadows… on the other side of the light,” Rafiki (John Kani) narrates. “A lion was born without a drop of nobility in his blood. A lion who would change our lives forever: Mufasa.”
The trailer then cuts to the Pride Lands. Stampedes, dangerous alligators, and high-octane action are shown throughout. Short glimpses of Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) and Timon's (Billy Eichner) returns are also shown.
Per Disney's trailer announcement, the synopsis reads: Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.”
Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on December 20.