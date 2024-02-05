The new movie gives a glimpse of the lion that we've all been waiting for.

In the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King prequel, we will see a glimpse of Mufasa that we haven't seen before.

The live-action film will show what the young lion was like as he came of age, “discovers his rhythm,” and much more. All of the details were recently revealed by Aaron Pierre, the main character's voice, as he provided some details to Collider.

What to expect with Mufasa in the new Lion King

Pierre is taking the role previously voiced by the great James Earl Jones, whose deep voice is hard to top. However, he's up for it and highly praises his predecessor. He shed light on providing a different voice to the character and provide a different side.

“Well, first and foremost, I want to acknowledge that James Earl Jones is an enormous inspiration of mine. Massively,” Pierre said. “And I feel very honored to be walking into this role after him.”

From here, he discusses what we can expect from Mufasa in the exciting new film.

“I think the key difference will be that here we're exploring Mufasa in a different capacity. When Sir James Earl Jones portrayed him, this is Mufasa in his full capacity, in his rhythm, and I think here we're exploring Mufasa prior to that point. What does this young lion look like before he his who we know him as, and he is discovering his rhythm, how he conducts himself, how he engages with his community and his loved ones? So, I think that's the key thing. It's figuring it out.”

The new Lion King looks spectacular with its lineup. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will appear as Timon and Pumba. John Kani plays Rafiki. Plus, Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play Scar.

Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to roar into theaters on December 20, 2024.