In a surprising turn of events, undefeated flyweight sensation Muhammad Mokaev has officially re-signed with Brave Combat Federation (Brave CF) following his unexpected exit from the UFC. The news comes just weeks after UFC CEO Dana White announced the promotion would not be renewing Mokaev’s contract, despite his impressive 7-0 record in the organization.

Mokaev’s return to Brave CF marks a significant homecoming for the 24-year-old British fighter. It was with this Bahrain-based promotion that Mokaev first made his mark in professional MMA, compiling a 4-0 record with one no-contest before catching the eye of the UFC in 2022.

Brave CF President Mohammad Shahid expressed his enthusiasm for Mokaev’s return, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome back Mokaev, an undefeated superstar and amateur legend. With two International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) world championships under his belt, he has proven to be one of the best flyweights in the world, maintaining an unblemished record throughout his amateur and professional career”.

Muhammad Mokaev’s UFC exit came as a shock

Mokaev’s departure from the UFC came as a shock to many in the MMA community. Despite his undefeated record and status as a rising contender in the flyweight division, the UFC chose not to offer him a new contract following his victory over Manel Kape at UFC 304.

Dana White cited multiple issues outside the cage as factors in the decision, including a pre-fight altercation with Kape. “There was so much bad shit that happened behind the scenes with that thing. Not good,” White commented, alluding to various incidents that influenced the UFC’s choice.

For Mokaev, the return to Brave CF represents an opportunity to reinvigorate his career and continue his ascent in the world of mixed martial arts. With an unblemished professional record of 12-0 (1 NC), including seven victories in the UFC, Mokaev remains one of the most promising talents in the sport.

Shahid addressed the circumstances surrounding Mokaev’s UFC exit, stating, “There has been an unjust persecution of his character and attempts to use defamation to feed personal vendettas, and it is evidently clear that there are no clear reasons as to why the best athlete in the world cannot compete”.

As Mokaev prepares for his return to the Brave CF cage, many in the MMA world will be watching closely. The young fighter’s goal of becoming a world champion remains unchanged, and his performances in Brave CF could potentially pave the way for a future return to the UFC or other major promotions.

Mokaev’s signing is expected to be officially announced during Brave CF’s event in Burgas, Bulgaria, on Saturday. Fight fans around the world will undoubtedly be eager to see what the next chapter holds for this undefeated phenom.

In the ever-evolving landscape of mixed martial arts, Muhammad Mokaev’s journey serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sport. As he embarks on this new phase of his career with Brave CF, the MMA community will be watching with great interest to see if “The Punisher” can continue his unbeaten streak and solidify his position as one of the world’s top flyweights.