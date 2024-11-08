ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Murray State-Pitt prediction and pick. These two teams played well to open the year and are 1-0 after their first game.

Murray State is 1-0 this season after a demolition of Bethel (TN) to open the year. Murray State has played in the Missouri Valley Conference for a while. The big key for them this season is Kylen Milton. He led the way in scoring in that game, and JaCobi Wood also played well to start the season in their backcourt.

Pitt is also undefeated after winning easily against Radford to start the season at 1-0. Pitt is a wildcard for a team in the ACC this season, and they have a chance to make a statement after struggling with inconsistency last year. Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett will be the two biggest standouts for the Panthers after they opened the season with a great start.

Here are the Murray State-Pitt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Murray State-Pitt Odds

Murray State: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +590

Pitt: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Murray State vs. Pitt

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Extra/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Murray State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Murray State struggled on offense last season and was among the worst in the Missouri Valley Conference. They scored 69.8 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 44.6%, and had a three-point percentage of 32.1%. This season, five different Murray State are averaging over double digits, with Kylen Milton leading at 19 points per game. Then, AJ Ferguson leads the way in assists at seven per game. Kylen Milton and JaCobi Wood are the keys in this offense and will be if they have any chance of an upset against Pitt.

Murray State's defense was solid last year. They allow 69.9 points per game, 46.3% from the field, and 36.7% from behind the arc. This season, KyeRon Lindsay and AJ Ferguson are tied for the lead in rebounds at seven per game. Then, Nick Ellington led the way in blocks at three in their last game, and four players had one block per game. Five different Murray State players are tied for the team lead in steals after their massive win in their last game. The Racers must be huge in defense in this game against the Panthers.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt's offense was inconsistent last season. They scored 75.6 points per game, had a 43.7% field goal percentage, and a 35.7% three-point shooting percentage. Six Panthers hit over double digits in scoring, with Jaland Lowe leading at 21 points per game. He also leads the way in assists at six per game. The Panthers have a lot of potential on offense and need to do more because they struggled last season. They looked good in their first game, and it will be interesting to start.

The Panthers' defense also struggled last season. They allowed 67.6 points per game, 43.1% from the field, and 30.8% from behind the arc. Ishmael Leggett has been great down low, with 12 rebounds to start the year. Then, Guillermo Diaz Graham led the way in blocks as the only player to hit two blocks per game. Then, Jaland Lowe was the leader in steals with three in their first game. This is a big test for the Panthers on offense because of how good the Racers looked in their first game, even if the difference between this team and their new team is huge.

Final Murray State-Pitt Prediction & Pick

The Pitt Panthers are the better team in this game. Murray State looked better and might have kept this close at the beginning, but expect Pitt to play better. They should win and cover in this game against Murray State. Pitt is at home, and Jaland Lowe should be the best player in this game, too. The Panthers should win and cover easily and get to 2-0.

Final Murray State-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt -12.5 (-110)