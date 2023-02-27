The Toronto Blue Jays failed to live up to expectations last season, but Spring Training is a chance for the organization to regroup, find their footing, and also get a look at what’s to come down the pipeline. There are a plethora of intriguing prospects in the Jays system, with many of them having the chance to showcase their talent down in big league camp in Dunedin. And with the World Baseball Classic starting shortly, it means more innings and more at-bats for certain youngsters in front of the Major League coaching staff.

With that being said, here are 3 must-watch Blue Jays prospects in 2023 Spring Training.

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Ricky Tiedemann, LHP

This is the name Toronto fans will need to get familiarized with. Tiedemann is on a similar path as Alek Manoah, who starred in college and quickly got to the show after being taken in the first round out of West Virginia. By the looks of it, Tiedemann is also on the brink of breaking through and taking the mound at the Rogers Centre. The hard-throwing lefty is currently the Blue Jays’ top prospect and ranks 32nd overall in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list. While Tiedemann might not make the MLB until 2024, this season is also a serious possibility if he continues to dominate. The 20-year-old, who was drafted in the third round in 2021 out of a Califonia JUCO, Tiedemann pitched across three levels last year, finishing the campaign in Double-A. There, he posted a 2.45 ERA in four starts, striking out 14 hitters in 11 innings. Overall, Tiedemann compiled a phenomenal 2.17 ERA, dominating in Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver as well. With a smooth delivery and no shortage of off-speed pitches to complement his heater, Tiedemann is special. Plus, the Jays could use another lefty in their rotation, especially if Yusei Kikuchi struggles again.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yosver Zulueta, RHP

Yosver Zulueta has all the potential to be an impact arm out of the Blue Jays’ arm in the near future. It simply comes down to staying injury-free. 2022 proved to be a big year for the Cuban, rising all the way from Single-A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo. Across four levels, the right-hander pitched to a 3.72 ERA, striking out 84 in 55.2 innings. While he did make 12 starts in his 21 appearances, all signs point to Zulueta being a reliever at the big league level, much in part to his fastball that can reach triple-digits and his 6 foot 1 frame. If Zulueta stays healthy, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in the Majors at some point in 2023. We’ll see how he fares in Spring Training.

Dasan Brown, OF

A homegrown talent, Dasan Brown is from the Toronto area. He was drafted in the third round in 2019 out of high school and has all the tools you’d look for in an outfielder, but there is one that jumps off the page: Speed. Brown is extremely quick both in the alleys and on the basepaths, swiping 24 bags in total last season. He’s not limited to just that, however. The Jays No. 29 prospect, Brown slashed .298 in 40 games for High-A Vancouver, also posting a .392 OBP. There is always a place in the MLB for a guy who can run, get on base, and play defense. He’s not quite ready to be in the bigs, but Brown is a player to definitely watch this spring and one to keep an eye on in the future.