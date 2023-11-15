Additionally, the code also offers a weapon blueprint, a calling card, an emblem, a weapon camo, and more.

A new MW3 Code is surfacing the internet, giving players two separate Double XP Tokens that last hours. Additionally, the code also offers a weapon blueprint, a calling card, an emblem, a weapon camo, and more. Overall, this free code should be a nice early Holiday gift for Modern Warfare 3 players. Without further ado, let's see what the code offers.

Call Of Duty MW3 Free Code & Rewards

🚨 DOUBLE XP & BLUEPRINTS GIVEAWAY 🚨 REWARDS👇 🔫 4 Hours 2X Weapon XP

🏆 4 Hours 2X XP

🍿 Grab The Popcorn Calling Card

🔫 Lightning Rod Blueprint

🔫 You Dropped This Camo Blueprint & more! Follow the steps👇 1️⃣ Log in:https://t.co/wMPxKr9loJ

2️⃣ Redeem Code: 559Q-RXGN4-JZPP pic.twitter.com/mnIGbOTml2 — Warzone Meta (@WZStatsGG) November 15, 2023

The MW3 code, 559Q-RXGN4-JZPP, gives players access to the following items:

Four hour Double XP Tokens

Four hour Double Weapon XP Tokens

Lightning Rod Weapon Blueprint

A Grab The Popcorn Calling Card

WSOW War Track Pack

Double Digits Emblem

You Dropped This Weapon Camo

To redeem the codes, login to your Call of Duty account, and redeem the code on this webpage. The process takes only a few moments and you should see that it worked next time you log in. Apparently, the code works multiple times. Some users claim it works twice, while others say it works up to four times. Therefore, we recommend putting the codes in multiple times to see what happens.

There's no repercussion to using the same code multiple times, so feel free to use it as many times as you'd like. The code should work immediately, but in case it doesn't, try putting a dash between every four letters or digits. This seems to fix the issue for most players.

Nevertheless, with the code quickly growing viral, expect some possible technical hiccups along the way. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is a reboot of one of the most popular COD games of all time. With an already large playerbase, there's bound to be loads of issues for players on all sorts of levels. If the issues still continue, then we recommend contacting the company via social media or customer support.

And that wraps it up for everything you need to know about the MW3 XP code. Overall, we look forward to getting some extra goodies to show off to our friends come Christmas time. We hope you enjoy the free content!

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.