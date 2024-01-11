Get the latest on MW3's exciting Season 1 Reloaded update featuring a new crossover with The Boys, new maps, and game modes.

In a thrilling announcement, Sledgehammer Games, the team behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has announced the latest update for Season 1 Reloaded, signaling a significant expansion of the gaming experience that has globally enthralled a diverse audience. This update is not just an extension of the existing gameplay but an innovative fusion with the world of Amazon's acclaimed TV series, The Boys, introducing two new characters from the show into the MW3 universe.

Season 1 has already marked a high point for Call of Duty fans, having introduced the new 6v6 maps, Meat and Greece, in December. These additions have been praised not only for improving movement mechanics but also for reviving the nostalgic feel of the classic Modern Warfare 2 maps from 2009, thereby reinforcing MW3's position as a trailblazer in modern multiplayer gaming.

Call of Duty's history of high-profile collaborations reaches a new peak with this update. The franchise had previously partnered with The Boys in Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2, a move that was met with great enthusiasm. This collaboration saw the introduction of three iconic characters – Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight – as operator bundles in the in-game shop. It also brought temporary Temp-V Field Upgrades to Call of Duty: Warzone, adding a thrilling dimension to gameplay with superpowers like Laser Vision and Electric Shockwave.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded Brings Back The Boys

The Season 1 Reloaded update heralds the return of The Boys with even more excitement. New characters A-Train and Firecracker are poised to join the battle in unique operator bundles. A-Train's bundle features the Fast AF SMG and Turbocharged assault rifle, while Firecracker's includes the Fellow Patriot LMG and Smoking Gun assault rifle, along with other enticing items. In a nostalgic nod, the previously released Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir bundles will also make a comeback in the in-game store.

NEW ‘The Boys’ Skin in Call of Duty: #MW3 Also a NEW version of Kill Confirmed where fallen Operators drop doses of Temp V Are these skins a must buy..? 😳 pic.twitter.com/hcEv8Xm8AP — Call of Duty Hub (@WarzoneQG) January 10, 2024

The update introduces a dynamic limited-time game mode titled Supe Siege, an exhilarating twist on the classic Kill Confirmed. Players will now drop Temp-V pickups instead of tags upon elimination, offering access to the series' signature superpowers. While it's anticipated that the mode will feature the previously introduced powers, the addition of A-Train and Firecracker brings the possibility of new abilities, further enhancing the gameplay experience. Additionally, six new challenges are set to engage players, with the reward of the exclusive The Boys Special LMG, equipped with a powerful 150-round drum of incendiary ammo.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded Has Lots To Offer

For fans keen to delve deeper into the specifics of Season 1 Reloaded, including details on new maps, game modes, and the comprehensive collaboration with The Boys, a thorough article is available. This article offers an in-depth look at all the new features, providing players with a comprehensive guide to what they can expect in this exciting new phase of MW3.

The launch of Season 1 Reloaded on January 17 is poised to inject a fresh and exhilarating dynamic into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As the season progresses, fans are encouraged to stay updated for the latest news on the upcoming second season of MW3, which promises to continue the trend of captivating crossovers and innovative gaming experiences.