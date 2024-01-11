Season 1 Reloaded brings more content than the whole single player campaign itself.

MW3 Season 1 reloaded brings a mid-season update to Modern Warfare III next week. From a brand new multiplayer map, a new Zombies warlord, and a collaboration with The Boys, Season 1 Reloaded brings more content than the whole single player campaign itself. Not that the campaign itself really brought much to the table. Jokes aside, we look forward to seeing some of the new things coming to Modern Warfare III next week. Without further ado, let's find out more about the MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Release Date.

MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Release Date

The battle expands with Season 1 Reloaded 🔥 https://t.co/a2ke6XvH7a 🗺 New Core MP Map Rio

💻 Team Gunfight, Headquarters & Infected Modes

🥇 #MW3 Ranked Play

🏆 Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan

🧟‍♂️ New Zombies Warlord Dokkaebi

💥 ‘The Boys’ return with a limited-time mode & more! pic.twitter.com/K8YZKIcscw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 10, 2024

MW3 Season 1 Reloaded releases on Wednesday, January 17th at 9AM Pacific Time. Additionally, the mid-season update comes with new content.

Maps Rio (6v6)

Modes Team Gunfight Overall, thiss 6v6 mode across standard maps starts all players with the same randomized loadout in each round. However, the loadout changes throughout the game Headquarters Overall, players need to secure the HQ objective, hold the position, and gain points. Additionally, defending teams lose their respawns while the objective rotates around the map. Infected Generally, this mode works like similar infection modes. Overall, one player starts as the infected player, with a goal to infect the others.



MW3 Season 1 Reloaded – The Boys Collaboration

MW3 Season 1 reloaded adds more Operator Bundles, allowing players to look like characters from The Boys. This includes the A-Train and Firecracker Operator Bundles. Additionally, this collaboration sees the addition of more content. Firstly, a Supe'd Up version of Kill Confirmed allows player to receive temporary powers for picking up Dog Tags. Additionally. this event includes six new challenges, all with sweet rewards:

One Operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode (Reward: Calling Card).

Deactivate 20 pieces of Equipment using DDoS (Reward: Emblem).

Get four Operator eliminations using the MTZ-762 (Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip).

Get two Operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped, five times (Reward: Large Decal).

15 Operator Akimbo eliminations (Reward: Weapon Charm).

Seven Operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment (Reward: Double XP Token).

Mastery Reward: “The Boys Special” LMG Weapon Blueprint with four attachments. Additionally, equipped with incendiary ammunition and 150-round drum

MW3 Season 1 Reloaded – Multiplayer

The upcoming mid-season update introduces Ranked Play that allows users to play with the same setting as the CDL (Call of Duty League). Once players reach Level 55, you unlock the Ranked Play playlist. However, this playlist restricts certain weapons, and starts the Player at Rank 1.

Overall, you win more games to improve your rank and climb up to higher divisions. Furthermore, you drop down three tiers at the end of every season, with the highest Tier located in the Diamond Rank.

The maps and modes for Ranked include:

CDL Search & Destroy Highrise, Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, and Terminal 1.5 minute round timer Friendly-fire enabled

CDL Hardpoint Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base, and Terminal. 5-minute round timer Friendly-Fire enabled

CDL Control Highrise, Invasion, and Karachi. 1.5 minute time-limit 3 round win limit Friendly-Fire Enabled

Rewards Five Wins – “MWIII Season 1 Competitor” Weapon Sticker 10 Wins – “Pro Issue Gutter Knife” Weapon Blueprint 20 Wins – “Script Writer” Weapon Charm 30 Wins – “Built Different” Large Decal 40 Wins – “MWIII Ranked Play Season 1” Loading Screen. 50 Wins – “MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Division Rewards – Handed out at the end of the season based on best Skill Division Rank Bronze & Silver – “Season 1” Emblem. Gold through Crimson: Ranked Play–themed Operator Skins, Weapon Charms, and Skill Division Animated Emblem reward Iridescent – “MWIII Season 1 Iridescent” animated Calling Card Skill Division’s Operator Skins, Animated Emblem, and Weapon Charm rewards Top 250 – Top 250 Operator Skins, a Weapon Charm, a unique animated Emblem. Additionally, a Calling Card for those who finish between #2 and 250, and an animated Emblem and Calling Card for the #1 ranked player of the season.



Additionally, this mid-season update adds two new weapons into to the battle:

HRM-9 (SMG) How to unlock – complete an Armory Unlock Challenge

TAQ Evolvere (LMG) How to unlock – complete a weekly challenge



MW3 Season 1 Reloaded – Zombies

MW3 Zombies added a new Warlord, Dokkaebi, located in a skyscraper in Zaravan City. Overall, reaching her alone should pose a challenge for most players. Firstly, you need to advance through her waves of drones and turrets to even fight her. However, defeating the Dokkaebi rewards players with high tier loot.

MW3 Season 1 Reloaded – Warzone

Overall, MW3 Season 1 Reloaded adds four major changes to the mode:

Champion's Quest Win 30 games within one season, or just five consecutive matches to complete the event

Gulag Night Vision Public Event Overall, this event removes all lights in the gulag. Therefore, you need to use your night-vision in a late night skirmish to secure victory.

Weapon Case Generally, these cases spawn in small search areas at the beginning of every match. Furthermore, holding the weapon case marks you for all enemies to see. Therefore, players holding the case need to stay alive until the end or via Covert Exfil A covert Exfil option now lets players leave a Warzone match early. Additionally, bringing a Weapon Case with you upon Exfil earns you some sweet rewards.



Lastly, check out all the new CDL League content and announcements if you like keeping up with the E-Sports side of MW3.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Release Date. This mid-season update should surely keep players entertained until Season 2 releases. Furthermore, between the new Zombies, Warzone, and Multiplayer content, this update brought more than the actual campaign did.

Nevertheless, we hope you enjoy everything new in MW3 Season 1 Reloaded.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.