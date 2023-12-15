Overall, the mission takes players to the Dark Aether Map to face a challenge tougher than ever before.

We created a MW3 Zombies guide to help players stuck on the Bad Signal Mission in Act 4. Overall, the mission takes players to the Dark Aether Map to face a challenge tougher than ever before. To help new players to the challenge, we created a guide on how to complete this mission with as few broken controllers as possible.

MW3 Zombies Guide – How To Complete The Bad Signal Mission

Overall, the MW3 Zombies Bad Signal quest takes place as the first mission in Act 4. To start the mission players must first have completed all missions in Operation Deadbolt, Mother of Invention, and Confrontation. Completing these unlocks the Bad Signal Mission. Overall, the mission is comprised of three major objectives:

Locate the Bad Signal Exfil

Fill Four Seals by killing Zombies

Fight Gorm'gant

MW3 Zombies Bad Signal Mission Guide – Visit The Bad Signal Exfil

To start the mission, visit the Bad Signal Exfil, which is located on F6 of the MW3 Zombies map. Before going into the portal, you'll want to be stocked up on pack-a-punched weapons, multiple perks, a three-plate vest, Sentry Turret, and anything else you can bring. Your choice of grenade can be whatever you like, though we preferred Decoy Grenade to give us some breathing room. A vote occurs before in case you need to back out.

MW3 Zombies Bad Signal Mission Guide – Fill Four Seals:

When first entering the portal, your first objective is to fill four separate seals. However, the only way to fill them is by killing zombies after activating the Seal itself. The seal resembles a stone pillar shaped like a spire. Remember, the moment you activate a seal, waves of undead unleash upon you. Additionally, only tackle one seal at a time, considering the difficulty of the enemies within the Dark Aether.

We recommend focusing on zombies that rush you. Any special type zombie should usually be dealt with later, as they don't pose as much of an immediate threat. Again, make sure you bring level three pack-a-punched weapons to make your life easier.

When you complete the objective, you'll be tasked to return to the Exfil portal. However, a giant Worm appears, initiating a boss fight.

MW3 Zombies Bad Signal Mission Guide – How To Defeat Gorm'gant

The Giant worm makes for a difficult boss fight. With no cover and powerful attacks, this boss fight should not be taken on alone. Firstly, we want to cover the several attacks you should anticipate:

Laser-Beam (Range)

Glowing Orbs (Ranged)

Basic Slamming attack

Digging attack

And an attack where he swallows the player whole, killing them immediately.

To defeat Gorm'gant, try shooting at his weak spots, indicated via glowing purple spots along his body. Make sure you and your teammates split up but keep a comfortable distance not too far. Additionally, waves of zombies come your way during the fight. Therefore, use any decoy grenades you have left to even the odds and send them away. Additionally. any Kill Streaks unused work marvels here.

Once defeated, the portal respawns, sending you back to Urzikstan. Completing the level earns you a whopping 10,000 XP, as well as a So Many Teeth Charm.

And that is how to complete the MW3 Bad Signal Mission in MW3 Zombies. Overall, we really enjoyed stepping into the Dark Aether and fighting more zombies and bosses. We only hope this guide helped you in completing the mission.

