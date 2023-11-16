This infinite ammo weapon can also be used as a mobility item boost, helping players cover large distances across Urzikstan

MW3 Zombies brings all sorts of new changes to the mode, including a brand new Wonder Weapon, the Scorcher. This infinite ammo weapon can also be used as a mobility item boost, helping players cover large distances across Urzikstan. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the Scorcher, including how to get it, how it works, and how you should use it.

MW3 Zombies – How Do You Get The Sorcher?

One sure way to get the Scorcher in MW3 Zombies, is to unlock the weapon via mystery box. However, two other ways of possibly retrieving the weapon also exist, but require a few more steps.

MW3 Zombies How To Get The Scorcher – Mystery Box

The first method is by getting the Scorcher via Mystery Box. Mystery boxes themselves are scattered across the map, and cost 950 essence to use. Furthermore, the more a player uses the mystery box, the higher the chance for getting the weapon. However, a scorcher obtained by the mystery box cannot be exfiled. So, what other ways exist of retrieving this awesome weapon?

MW3 Zombies How To Get The Scorcher – Mercenary Legacy Questline

Secondly, another method of getting the Scorcher is by finding the weapon itself. However, the Mercenary Legacy Quest Line. To complete the quest, players must:

Acquire Mercenary Stronghold Keycard Found after clearing out a mercenary camp OR by purchasing at a Buy Station for 2,000 points

Use the Keycard on any Stronghold on your Map Clear out all the enemies, and look for a large safe After interacting with the safe, more enemies will spawn The Item you're looking for is the Fortress Keycard – Legacy

Clear out the Fortress and defeat the Boss in the Legacy Room Be prepared! This fortress typically includes difficult enemies including snipers who'll start chipping your HP from a distance Collect your reward from the portal after defeating the boss



Overall, this method doesn't guarantee a Scorcher either. However, you have a high chance of getting it, or other valuable rewards.

MW3 Zombies How To Get The Scorcher – Contracts

Lastly, players can also get the Scorcher by visiting some of the map's high threat zones. From here, complete any contract missions for a chance to retrieve the Scorcher. Overall, this only gives you a weapon case, rather than the weapon right away. We prefer this method for those who want to stash the Scorcher for future matches. Generally, many players use this method to secure a highly powerful weapon without wasting the timer in a Zombies match.

However, do be mindful that MW3 Zombies only has a 1-hour time limit. Furthermore, you aren't able to extend the time. Therefore, only spend time trying to get the weapon if you absolutely want/need it.

That wraps up our guide on how to retrieve the Scorcher in MW3 Zombies. Overall, this new Wonder Weapon makes a great addition to the game, one which we recommend many players try out. Of course, if you don't like it, MW3 Zombies offers a plethora of weapons to discover as you blast your way through waves of the undead.

