My Time at Sandrock is a role-playing video game with life simulation, crafting, farming, and exploration gameplay elements. A new world harkening back to My Time at Portia, players will get to explore an open world, with new friends and enemies that players can engage with, both in the game’s main story and side quests. Here are all of the information you need to know about My Time at Sandrock, including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

My Time at Sandrock Release Date: November 2, 2023

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

My Time at Sandrock will have its full release on the date November 2, 2023, for the PC through Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game has been in Early Access since May 26, 2022, on PC. The game was developed and published by Panthea Games, with publishing support from PM Studios.

Gameplay

My Time at Sandrock has similar gameplay to My Time at Portia, so fans of that game will feel at home in this new world. The game lets players live in a workshop that they need to rebuild from being a run-down facility into a well-oiled production factory, allowing them to explore the game’s robust crafting system that gives players access to the game’s various tools and decorations. These tools are used in different tasks that players can take part in, from farming, cooking, dating, decorating, dungeon exploration, carpentry, and more. Players can also create weapons that they need to use to defend the town of Sandrock from monsters, featuring the game’s new defense break mechanic. The town of Sandrock also features 30 new characters for players to get to know, spend time with, and form relationships with, and oftentimes celebrate festivals with them. Players can choose the length of days to allow players to pace their game to their wants. There are a lot of things players can do in Sandrock, and the world is their oyster!

Story

My Time at Sandrock lets players take on the role of a new resident of Sandrock who has come to the town to inherit a run-down workshop. From there, players get to forge their own story by taking part in the game’s main campaign and countless side-quests.

For more gaming news and the latest video game releases, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.