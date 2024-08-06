Former Team USA gymnast MyKayla Skinner has recently come forward, revealing that she has been subjected to an intense wave of online hate, including death threats, following a social media spat involving Simone Biles.

The drama began when Biles, the renowned gymnastics G.O.A.T., posted a seemingly critical caption aimed at Skinner's previous remarks about the current Team USA's work ethic and talent.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Skinner addressed the backlash she has faced since Biles' post, which has since garnered over two million likes. Skinner expressed her dismay at the ongoing bullying and threats directed at her, her husband, and their daughter, pleading for the hostility to cease for the sake of her family's safety.

The controversy dates back to earlier this summer when Skinner made comments in a YouTube video, suggesting that the current Team USA gymnasts, aside from Biles, lacked the same talent and work ethic as previous generations. She remarked, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't, like, what it used to be. A lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic.”

Although Skinner attempted to walk back her comments, explaining they were misinterpreted and not intended to harm or offend the team, the damage had been done. The remarks struck a nerve, particularly within the gymnastics community, culminating in a pointed response from Biles.

Following Team USA's victory at the Olympics team final at Bercy Arena in Paris, Biles posted a series of celebratory photos on Instagram with the caption, “lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇.”

The caption was a direct reference to Skinner's earlier comments. Fellow gymnasts Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles supported Biles' post, with Lee adding, “Put a finger down if Simone Biles just ended you,” and Chiles chiming in, “and that’s on period!!”

Even former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney weighed in, stating, “She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.” The post quickly amassed nearly 2.5 million likes, further intensifying the scrutiny on Skinner.

MyKayla Skinner's plea for peace to Simone Biles

In her video, Skinner expressed deep sorrow over the situation, emphasizing that her initial comments were poorly articulated and not meant to target the current team specifically. She clarified that her remarks were more about the broader “rising generation” of gymnasts and not aimed at the gold medal winners.

“I know these women are incredible — the very best of the best — and almost all of them are my former teammates who I have enjoyed very much cheering on the last few years,” Skinner said. She noted that she had personally apologized to each team member and believed she had reconciled with Biles until the recent post reignited the controversy.

Skinner detailed the severe impact the backlash has had on her personal life, with threats extending to her family and friends. “Hate that includes death threats to me, my family, and even my agent. My family and my friends don't deserve to be caught in the crossfire here. They've done nothing,” she lamented.

In a direct appeal to Biles, Skinner requested her to intervene and ask her supporters to cease the attacks. “We’ve been attacked in ways that I'm certain you never intended. Your performance, the team's performance, and the Olympics in general should be a time that we support one another.”

This incident underscores the intense scrutiny and pressure athletes face, not only from the public but also within their own community. The dynamics of social media amplify these pressures, turning disagreements into public spectacles with far-reaching consequences.

For Skinner, the ordeal serves as a harsh reminder of the repercussions that come with public statements, especially those that can be perceived as critical of peers. As for Biles, the situation highlights the immense influence she wields within the gymnastics community and the broader public.

As the dust settles, it remains to be seen how this drama will affect the relationships within Team USA gymnastics and what steps, if any, will be taken to foster a more supportive and less hostile environment for all athletes involved.