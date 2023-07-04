Politics and the world of sports often intertwine. These high-profile men and women are sometimes figureheads and catalysts for change as most people resonate with them. None have been more vocal about their stances on certain issues recently than Washington Mystics' Natasha Cloud and Enes Kanter Freedom.

The former NBA player reacted with much disdain towards the Mystics player's remarks. Specifically, the ones about America's resources being used to oppress the poor instead of helping the marginalized. Enes Kanter Freedom did not hold back in his tweets.

Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how “trash” America is. Calling America trash huh?

Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey.

Forget about calling them… https://t.co/A3Kfojx9jQ — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 3, 2023

“Just ask your colleague Brittney Griner how ‘trash’ America is. Calling America trash huh? Let me know when your season is over, and I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey. Forget about calling them trash, I would like to see if you can even criticize those regimes!! You and your family members would be thrown in jail, tortured to death, and raped,” he wrote.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Natasha Cloud went back and forth with the former Boston Celtics player. She emphasized that the country has not been making good choices despite a wealth of resources.

“Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I mean, I can keep going. Cause these are things that America is capable of…and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to,” the Mystics player declared.

Both sides seem to have a varying amount of fans rallying behind them. Will the two resolve their political discourse?