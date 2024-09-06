Before Thursday's matchup with the Phoenix Mercury, Washington Mystics guard Sug Sutton ran out onto her former basketball court. Since arriving in Phoenix for the first time since Sutton was traded, along with a third-round pick for the draft rights to Swedish guard, Klara Lundquist.

With eager Mercury fans excited to see her, she began signing autographs, taking selfies, and embracing the scenery once again. While her new team ended with a 90-77 victory over the Mercury, Sutton described her immediate sentiments once she graced the hardwood.

“It was very sweet coming back here,” Sutton told ClutchPoints. “I love the X-Factor fans, so it was good to be in front of them. It was good to see the players, see the staff again. So, it was a bittersweet moment.”

Where was Sug Sutton before coming to the Mercury?

Before Sutton landed with Phoenix, she was drafted by the Washington Mystics as the last pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. As a standout guard at Texas, Sutton made the All-Big 12 team during her junior and senior seasons. Sutton finished her four years at Texas with the ninth-most assists (419) and 39th-most points (1,091). She also was Nancy Lieberman Award Top-10 finalists list for the nation’s best point guard in 2019 and 2020

She led the Longhorns to an NCAA tournament appearance, where they lost to the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers. In 2020, COVID-19 ended any chance of a tournament bid. Still, Sutton declared for the draft and bet on herself. It's safe to say that she won that bet when the Mystics drafted her 36th overall.

“It was a blessing being drafted here,” Sutton said. “They’re the ones who believed in me out of college, so it feels good to be back where I’m supposed to be.”

Her 2021 and 2022 seasons were a true test of Sutton's character. Sutton was on a myriad of hardship contracts in 2021, where she was consistently signed and waived by the Mystics. Following her sophomore season, Sutton played her second season overseas, this time with Australia. During that season, she injured her back and missed training camp and the entire 2022 season.

However, Sutton managed to get reps in despite missing the entire 2022 season. In her hometown of St. Louis, the Global Women's Basketball Association (GBWA) offered her a call. The St. Louis Surge allowed Sutton to play the game she loved, no matter what.

In 10 games with the Surge, she averaged 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists on a 48/36/90 shooting split. When she wasn't playing, Sutton was working with her hometown trainers, waiting for her next moment to attack the WNBA once again.

When did Sutton sign with Phoenix?

Following her time with the Surge, she was a member of the 2023 Mercury training camp. Although the roster starts with as many as 18 players, day by day, the roster starts to thin. Sutton saw herself making the final roster. As the first home game erupted with applause for wrongfully detained star Brittney Griner, the Texas guard showed out.

She posted 13 points, two assists, two steals, and one rebound in 30 minutes off the bench. After the impressive showing, Sutton stood out on a disarrayed Mercury team that fired their head coach, Vanessa Nygaard following a 2-10 start. She was one of the most consistent players for Phoenix throughout that season. In the home finale, Sutton made Phoenix history by being the first-ever player to record a triple-double during the regular season.

Phoenix stuck with Sutton throughout the 2024 season and saw her as a key rotational piece. After all, in 2023, Sutton was 11th in the league in assist ratio and the top 15 for assist-to-turnover ratio for players with more than 26 minutes per game. Suddenly, two games after the break, the news breaks. She's headed back to the Mystics.

Even with being traded mid-season for the first time, Sutton has that chip on her shoulder to thrive in any situation.

“I’m always feeling confident,” Sutton said. “From my teammates, coaches, the fans. Just coming into the season and trying to grow my game. Of course, there have been obstacles, like getting traded in the middle of the season. So, I’m just trying to overcome those things and try to continue to get better as a player, and as a teammate.”

How can Sug Sutton be with the Mystics moving forward?

Sutton is in an interesting spot with the Mystics. She played 12 minutes, her highest minute count in Thursday's victory. Sutton posted zero points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal. The Mystics are very guard-heavy. As Ariel Atkins and Brittney Griner dominate the starting lineup, they have a plethora of options. Julie Vanloo, Karlie Samuelson, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, and Jade Melbourne round the guard spots.

Despite Sutton only having double-digit minutes for the first time in a Mystics uniform, she isn't worried. Her faith in her game is always constant.

“I just continue to believe in myself and the work I put in,” Sutton said. “Also, I have my support system continue to push me, and they’re here for me every single day. I think that’s one of the biggest things, is having people that support me and that are around me to give me that extra push to continue to work hard.”

Sutton and the Mystics look to make a possible playoff push, as they fight with the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky for the No. 8 seed.