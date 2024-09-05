ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Mystics take on the Phoenix Mercury. Our WNBA odds series has our Mystics Mercury prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mystics Mercury.

We are heading down the home stretch of the WNBA regular season. Playoff implications abound as the Washington Mystics visit the Phoenix Mercury.

A few weeks ago, no one would have said the Washington Mystics had a shot at the playoffs. They started the season 0-12. Even though they have substantially improved over the course of the season, they were still several games behind the Chicago Sky for a playoff spot at the Olympic break. However, the Sky have unraveled, losing seven consecutive games. This has brought Washington into the playoff picture. The Mystics enter Thursday's game in Phoenix just one game behind both the Sky and the Atlanta Dream. They have a 10-23 record, but since Chicago and Atlanta are stumbling around at 11-22, a playoff berth is still in play for Washington. The Mystics won a must-win game at Dallas earlier this week. That was basically an elimination game for the two teams. Washington survived, while Dallas — now at 9-24 — has virtually no chance of getting a playoff spot. Washington's postseason push moves on. A win here in Phoenix could potentially lift the Mystics into a tie for eighth place in the WNBA if Chicago and Atlanta lose their next games. The Mystics are in full-on playoff pursuit mode.

Phoenix is assured of a playoff spot. The Mercury have officially clinched, due to Chicago's seven-game losing streak. The Mercury have to decide for themselves if it is worth it to fight tooth and nail with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. The Mercury are assured of the No. 7 seed, but Indiana has overtaken Phoenix for the No. 6 spot and is one game ahead (while also owning the head-to-head tiebreaker). Phoenix has to make its own risk-reward calculation as it prepares for the playoffs.

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mystics need this game a lot more than the Mercury do. Washington is playing for its playoff life. Phoenix is playing to try to catch Indiana for the No. 6 seed. One goal is a lot more existential and urgent than the other. Phoenix would probably prefer to face the Connecticut Sun, not the Minnesota Lynx, in a potential playoff series, but with Minnesota and Connecticut tied in the standings (for second place), Phoenix can't really say for sure if the No. 6 or 7 seed provides a better playoff path. Washington doesn't need to worry about any of that. The Mystics know that if they keep winning, they will have a legitimate shot at stealing the No. 8 playoff spot, something virtually no one in the WNBA world thought they would be able to do even two weeks ago, let alone two months ago.

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Mercury are a better team than the Mystics, and they looked solid in their recent win over an Atlanta Dream team which — like Washington — was facing a very urgent situation in the battle for that No. 8 playoff spot. Phoenix can simply outplay Washington. It has better players and is at home.

Final Mystics-Mercury Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mercury, but Washington was a 5.5-point underdog at Dallas earlier this week and won outright. We're going to pass on this one.

