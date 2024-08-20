The Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics have finalized a trade ahead of the WNBA's trade deadline on Tuesday. The Mercury acquired the rights to Swedish guard Klara Lundquist from the Mystics. In return, Washington received guard Sug Sutton and Phoenix's 2025 third-round draft pick.

Klara Lundquist, a 5-foot-8 guard from Sweden, is set to play overseas for Spar Girona of Spain’s Liga Femenina during the 2024-25 season. In the 2023-24 season, Lundquist played for Södertälje Basketbollklubb in Sweden's SBL Dam, where she averaged 20.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game, per a press release from the Mercury. She was named MVP, Defender of the Year and Guard of the Year in the league. Lundquist has been a member of the Swedish senior national team since 2016.

Sug Sutton, who is heading to Washington, has been part of Phoenix's backcourt rotation for the past two seasons. The 5-foot-8 guard is a former Texas Longhorn. In her first year, Sutton averaged 8.2 points and 4.8 assists over 40 games, according to Jenna Ortiz of the Arizona Republic. However, her role diminished this season, with averages of 2.9 points and 14.9 minutes in 22 games. Sutton was originally drafted by the Mystics in 2020.

The Mercury recently added forward Monique Billings on a seven-day contract, while Rebecca Allen is sidelined week-to-week due to a hamstring injury Trading Sutton creates a roster spot for Billings once Allen is back from her injury. The Mercury are in need of a solid power forward, especially after Billings' impressive debut with 13 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's win against the Chicago Sky.

Mystics and Lynx complete additional trade on deadline trade

Earlier today, the Mystics also traded forward Myisha Hines-Allen to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for guard Olivia Époupa, forward Sika Koné and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

Hines-Allen, a 6-foot-1 forward, has played in 27 games this season, averaging eight points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She was drafted by the Mystics in the second round of the 2018 WNBA Draft and has averaged 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game over her career. Hines-Allen was part of the Mystics' 2019 championship team and earned All-WNBA Second Team honors in 2020.

In return, the Mystics received Époupa and Koné. Époupa, who had limited playing time with the Lynx this season, was waived by the Mystics following the trade. Koné, a 21-year-old forward, averaged 1.2 points and 0.7 rebounds in 3.4 minutes per game with the Lynx.

The WNBA trade deadline is Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. EST.