The Washington Mystics were hit with a ton of injury issues this season. At one point in the year, they were missing three starters in Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin, and a key reserve in Kristi Toliver. Despite that, the Mystics managed to keep afloat and they ended up clinching a playoff berth with only two games left in the regular season. But with the playoffs looming, the Mystics injury report has grown long again. Although there isn't reason for concern regarding the recent absences from Atkins and Austin, the Mystics received devastating news regarding Kristi Toliver's knee injury. She will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL tear, the team announced.

Kristi Toliver suffered the ACL injury on Sunday during the Mystics game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She went down early in the game and had to be carried off the court. It's a major blow for Toliver who had last season cut short due to injuries as well. She was sidelined this season due to a foot injury, but had recently returned to the lineup.

Toliver suited up in only 11 games for the Mystics this season averaging a career-low 9.0 minutes per game and 3.6 points per game. She also was averaging 0.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists with splits of 33.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

A three-time All-Star, Toliver won WNBA titles with the Sparks in 2016 and with the Mystics in 2019. This was her second go-round with the Mystics after briefly returning to the Sparks from 2020-2022.