The Washington Mystics take on the Las Vegas Aces. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Mystics-Aces prediction, odds, and pick.

The Aces (8-6) enter this game on a hot streak, having won five consecutive matches. Their recent form has been impressive, with double-digit victories in all five games. However, their last encounter with the Mystics on Saturday proved to be a tighter contest than expected, with Las Vegas securing an 88-77 win after trailing into the third quarter.

The Mystics (4-13) are in a rebuilding phase and face an uphill battle against the reigning champions. Washington's offense has shown flashes of potential recently, but they're still missing their top scorer, Brittney Sykes, due to a foot injury.

Key to this matchup will be the Aces' improved defense, which has held opponents to 83 or fewer points in their last five games. Jackie Young has been a standout for Las Vegas, averaging 21 points over her last seven starts, and could be the X-factor again.

While the Aces are heavily favored, the Mystics' recent performance suggests they could keep things competitive.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Aces Odds

Washington Mystics: +15.5 (-108)

Las Vegas Aces: -15.5 (-112)

Over: 170.5 (-112)

Under: 170.5 (-108)

How To Watch Mystics vs. Aces

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Prime Video

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

While the Washington Mystics face an uphill battle against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night, they have a chance at an upset victory on the road.

The Mystics have shown they can compete with the Aces, as evidenced by their recent matchup on June 29th. Washington led deep into the third quarter before ultimately falling 88-77. This close contest demonstrates that the Mystics have the ability to challenge the reigning champions.

The Aces' home record is surprisingly vulnerable this season at 5-4. This suggests that the Michelob ULTRA Arena isn't providing the usual home-court advantage, giving the Mystics an opportunity to capitalize.

Washington's defense has been improving, and they'll look to build on their recent performances. By focusing on containing A'Ja Wilson, who has been a key offensive threat for Las Vegas averaging 27 points on the season, the Mystics can disrupt the Aces' offensive rhythm.

The Mystics' balanced scoring attack, with multiple players capable of stepping up on any given night, could prove challenging for the Aces' defense. If Washington can get hot from beyond the arc, where they're shooting 36.9% as a team, they could keep pace with Las Vegas's high-powered offense.

The Mystics enter this game as heavy underdogs, which removes all pressure and allows them to play freely. This underdog mentality, combined with the motivation to prove themselves against the league's top team, could fuel an inspired performance. While the odds are stacked against them, the Mystics have the potential to pull off a surprising victory if they execute their game plan and capitalize on the Aces' home court vulnerabilities.

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Las Vegas Aces are primed to secure a decisive victory against the Washington Mystics at home on Thursday night.

The Aces are riding an impressive five-game winning streak, demonstrating their championship-caliber form. Their recent dominance includes double-digit victories in all five games, showcasing their ability to overwhelm opponents on both ends of the court.

Las Vegas has already proven their superiority over Washington this season, securing an 88-77 win in their recent matchup on June 29th. This psychological edge, combined with the home-court advantage at Michelob ULTRA Arena, gives the Aces a significant boost.

The Aces' offensive firepower is simply too much for the struggling Mystics to handle. Jackie Young has been on fire, averaging 21 points over her last seven starts. Her scoring prowess, coupled with the ever-present threat of two-time MVP A'ja Wilson, creates a formidable offensive attack that Washington will struggle to contain.

Defensively, Las Vegas has made significant strides, holding opponents to 83 or fewer points in their last five games. This improved defensive effort will likely stifle the Mystics' offense, which is already hampered by the absence of their top scorer, Brittney Sykes.

While the Aces' 5-4 home record might seem vulnerable, it's important to note that they've found their rhythm and are playing their best basketball of the season. The Mystics, on the other hand, are in a clear rebuilding phase with a 5-15 record. Given the Aces' recent form, offensive firepower, improved defense, and home-court advantage, they are heavily favored to extend their winning streak against the Mystics in what should be a commanding performance.

Final Mystics-Aces Prediction & Pick

The Aces are riding an impressive five-game winning streak, all with double-digit margins, showcasing their dominance on both ends of the court. While the Mystics showed some fight in their recent encounter, trailing only into the third quarter, the Aces' offensive firepower led by Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson will likely be too much for Washington to handle. The Aces' improved defense, holding opponents to 83 or fewer points in their last five games, should stifle the Mystics' offense. The Aces' home-court advantage and superior form will propel them to another decisive win and a cover of the spread.

Final Mystics-Aces Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Aces -15.5 (-112), Over 170.5 (-112)