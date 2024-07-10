The Washington Mystics take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Check out our WNBA odds series for our Mystics-Fever prediction, odds, and pick.

This game presents an intriguing clash between two teams looking to find their footing in the early stages of the 2024 season.

The Mystics (4-13) have struggled out of the gate but are showing signs of life with five wins out of their last 10 games. They'll be counting on veteran leadership from Ariel Atkins and strong performances from their own rookie, Aaliyah Edwards, who has been impressive on the boards.

On the other side, the Fever (7-11) enters this contest with some momentum, winning two out of their last three games. They'll be leaning heavily on rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, who has been leading all first-year players in scoring and making her presence felt on the court. Alongside Clark, Aliyah Boston has been a force to be reckoned with, recently earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

This game could come down to how well the Mystics can contain Clark and Boston while finding an offensive rhythm against the Fever's defense. With both teams hungry for a win, expect an intense and competitive matchup that could go down to the wire. The home-court advantage might just give Indiana the edge they need to extend their winning streak.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Fever Odds

Washington Mystics: +6 (-110)

Over: 167.5 (-112)

Under: 167.5 (-108)

How To Watch Mystics vs. Fever

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: WNBA League Pass

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Washington Mystics might be underdogs heading into Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night, but a potential road upset against the Indiana Fever is certainly possible.

The Mystics' defensive identity remains a formidable force. Despite missing key players, their defensive scheme has consistently kept them competitive throughout the season. This could pose a significant challenge for the Fever, who, while recently improved offensively, still ranks 11th in the league in offensive rating.

The absence of several key players on the Mystics could paradoxically work in their favor. This situation might force their remaining players to step up and assume larger roles, fostering a sense of collective responsibility and urgency that could fuel an inspired performance.

While the Fever has undoubtedly shown promise, particularly with Aliyah Boston's recent dominance, the Mystics' defensive tenacity, burgeoning momentum, and the potential for an underdog narrative could coalesce into a surprising road victory. This game promises to be a compelling clash between two teams trending in opposite directions.

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Indiana Fever are set to continue their impressive home streak against the visiting Washington Mystics on Wednesday night. With five consecutive wins at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and a roster firing on all cylinders, the Fever seems poised for another victory.

Caitlin Clark has been a force on the court. She became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double as she had a stat line of 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds dominating on both ends of the floor. Her recent performances, coupled with the team's improved offensive efficiency, make the Fever a formidable opponent.

The Mystics, on the other hand, are dealing with multiple key absences and have struggled to maintain consistency this season. The Fever's home-court advantage, coupled with their recent success and the Mystics' struggles, make Indiana the clear favorite in this matchup. While the Mystics might put up a fight, the Fever's momentum and balanced attack should ultimately lead them to another home victory.

Expect a high-energy game with the Fever dictating the pace and tempo. With Clark's dominance in the paint and their improved offensive flow, the Fever are likely to overwhelm the Mystics and secure their sixth straight win at home.p

Final Mystics-Fever Prediction & Pick

While the Fever is riding a five-game home winning streak, the Mystics should not be underestimated. Their defense remains a formidable force, capable of disrupting the Fever's offensive flow. Additionally, the Mystics have shown resilience in the face of adversity, winning their last two games despite key absences.

However, the Fever's momentum, coupled with Caitlin Clark's dominance and their improved offensive efficiency, gives them a significant edge. They have a balanced attack and a knack for pulling out close games. Fever win a close one at home. Their home-court advantage, coupled with their recent form, will likely propel them to victory where they should take it to the Mystics covering the spread.

Final Mystics-Fever Prediction & Pick: Indiana Fever -6 (-110), Over 167.5 (-112)