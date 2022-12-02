Published December 2, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

100 Thieves founder, CEO, and former professional esports player Nadeshot debuts as a playable character in this out-of-the-left-field game.

Sure, fans of Call of Duty legend Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag would already know by now that he’s an avid fan of golf, but who would have thought that he’d be one of PGA TOUR 2K23’s celebrity guest playable characters? That’s right, with the December 15 update of the golf game, fans of the esports celebrity can start playing as Nadeshot and see if they can play as well as the retired pro player in-game.

Before this debut, Nadeshot also appeared in a PGA TOUR 2K23 ad, hitting a golf ball while on the roof of a golf cart, which opens the possibility of other celebrities appearing in the ad making future appearances in the game, including WWE‘s The Miz.

Apart from Nadeshot, also making its PGA TOUR debut is the official PGA Tour course La Jolla-based Torrey Pines.

Players will be able to start playing as Nadeshot in Torrey Pines when December 15 comes around as part of a free update, which also comes with new clothing, apparel, licensed equipment, and more.

Meanwhile, from December 8-14, players will get the chance to participate in a “Barstool Break 90 Ladder Challenge,” where players will be challenged to break a score of 90 as many times as they can in 18-hole rounds. The more times they break 90, the more Barstool-branded items they’ll earn.

Then, a new 100 Thieves “100 Holes Challenge” will be arriving later in January 2023. The 100 Holes Challenge will take course over a period of five weeks starting on January 5, where players will be challenged to play 100 holes per week. Players who complete 100 holes will receive the corresponding reward for that week, the following Monday.

PGA TOUR 2K23 received a 5/10 in our PS5 review of the game. In our review, we noted how dry the game feels because of how it takes itself too seriously, prioritizing realism over the fun factor of a video game.