Najee Harris is built different. The Steelers second-year running back confirmed to SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio host Adam Schein that he would be suiting up against the Patriots in this weekend’s contest.

“I’ll be back at practice this week,” Harris said. “And then I will be playing this weekend.”

Harris avoiding injury is huge for the Steelers. The star running back suffered a foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bengals. He went down momentarily, and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Najee Harris was reportedly dealing with a Lisfranc injury during the preseason in the same foot.

The Steelers have an off day today, but will start their on-field preparation on Wednesday for their first home game of the year this coming weekend against the 0-1 Patriots.

Harris had 23 yards on the ground on 10 carries, adding two receptions for three yards and the Steelers first offensive touchdown of the season before going down.

The Steelers are dealing with injuries all over the field as their star linebacker and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year winner TJ Watt also went down on Sunday with a torn pectoral. Watt is expected to miss significant time this season.

The Steelers will need Najee Harris in the backfield this season as there is some uncertainty at the quarterback position in Pittsburgh. Last year, Harris proved to make a splash right away during his rookie season. The former Alabama back had 1200 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last year for the Steelers. His 1200 yards were good for 4th best in the NFL.

Najee Harris and the Steelers will look to build off their Week 1 win over the Bengals and give Bill Belichick and company their second loss of the season.