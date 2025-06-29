The 2025 NFL season will be important for the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh is still riding an impressive streak of winning seasons and will look to continue it now that Aaron Rodgers is QB1. One NFL free agent recently made his pitch for why he would like to join the Steelers.

Former Bengals and Titans wide receiver Tyler Boyd admitted that he would love to play for the Steelers in a recent interview.

“Absolutely,” Boyd told Pittsburgh Sports Now on Saturday, via Bryan DeArdo of CBSSports.com. “You know, all my family is here. I’d be able to have the majority of them be able to support me.”

Boyd is a Pittsburgh local, growing up in Clairton, Pennsylvania. He also played college football at Pitt.

Boyd praised Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for establishing a good relationship with him during his collegiate career at Pitt.

“I’m real cool with [coach Mike] Tomlin,” Boyd said. “He’s always been a good person. . . . When I was at Pitt, we had a good relationship. After practice, I’d walk over there, talk to [Antonio Brown] and those guys, talk to Tomlin, and he’d just pick at different things, where I could get better and get some guidance. I think we had a great friendship.”

Boyd could be an excellent addition ahead of training camp.

Would Tyler Boyd be a good fit with Steelers, Aaron Rodgers?

The Steelers have been searching for receiver help ever since trading George Pickens away.

Pittsburgh looked into acquiring Jonnu Smith from Miami, but ultimately decided against it. Perhaps adding a free agent like Boyd is a better route.

If Boyd does sign with the Steelers, he will need to develop a good relationship with Aaron Rodgers. The veteran QB is known for his “blunt” approach to wide receivers, which Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni loves to see.

“I love that challenge,” he said, per the Steelers Depot X account. “I like that. I'd rather have someone that's dialed into the detail in the perimeter, and those guys ultimately have to be on the same page. I understand that he's hard on receivers, and I like that because I'm hard on receivers.”

Boyd is not the elite receiver he was in the early days of his career. But he could still be a valuable piece in Pittsburgh.

Boyd logged 39 receptions for 390 yards in 2024 with the Titans.

Steelers fans should keep their eyes on this situation heading into the summer.