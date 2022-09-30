Najee Harris keeps it real on Steelers’ early season woes on offense

Amid much outside criticism that the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has received as of late, Najee Harris is still issuing his full support to both his teammates on this side of the ball and also offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Not much has gone the Pittsburgh Steelers’ way on offense through three games in the 2022 campaign. The Mitchell Trubisky-led offense ranks in the bottom 10 in multiple stats, including sitting at 31st in yards per game with a 272.7 average.

There has been plenty of blame going around for the Steelers’ early season woes on offense. For one, Canada, who is in his second season serving as offensive coordinator for the Steelers, has garnered much criticism as of late for the lack of assertiveness in his play calling on third downs.

From Harris’ standpoint, as he touched on during a press conference on Friday, the play calling has not been the problem on offense.

“The play calling, all of that, is fine,” Harris said. “It’s just us executing. You guys keep blaming other people. It’s us in this locker room. We all need to come together and focus on what we need to improve on.”

Harris also took some time to defend the Steelers offensive line, which has seen plenty of new faces over the past few years.

“I need to trust them more,” Harris said. “We got some really good guys. They’ve done a really good job of getting better and they are good. We do have a good O-line. Too much I see in social media is how bad they talk about our O-line. It’s not. It’s me.”

The Steelers will look to avoid a 1-3 start to the season in their upcoming Week 4 home matchup against the New York Jets.