Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis has revealed that the Serie A champions have agreed on a two-year deal with striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Osimhen currently has a contract with Napoli until 2025. Alongside Manchester United, the Nigerian has also received interest from Bayern Munich, which has made his future uncertain at Naples.

While announcing Rudi Garcia as the new manager, De Laurentiis was asked about the future of Osimhen at the club. The Napoli owner said, “We already spoke with Osimhen before the Scudetto party, and we are in agreement on extending the contract for another two years.”

“For the other players, we will also have to see and study with Garcia. I am convinced that preparation in the training camps is fundamental.”

Osimhen is set to attract a very high fee from other clubs. Moreover, the Serie A champions have already discussed the signing of Beto from Udinese as a replacement for the Nigerian forward.

De Laurentiis has also snubbed the offer of friendly matches with Manchester United and Barcelona. The Red Devils wanted to organize a friendly match with Napoli in Manchester, whereas Barcelona wanted to play the Serie A champions in the Joan Gamper trophy.

Because Manchester United’s priority is the clarity of their ownership, their saga with Osimhen could drag in this window. Hence, Napoli can have the chance to convince their star forward to stick with them for another year. The Red Devils are also hunting for Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane.