In a surprising turn of events, hip-hop icons Nas and JAY-Z find themselves on opposing sides once again, this time in a battle not over rhymes, but over business ventures, HipHopDX reports.
Nas recently aligned himself with Resorts World Casino New York City's ambitious $5 billion expansion plan, which aims to heavily impact the casino's southeast Queens location. At an event alongside gaming executives, local politicians, and celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, Nas expressed his support for the proposal, emphasizing its potential to provide new opportunities for the hard-working families of Queens.
The proposed expansion plan includes a plethora of amenities, such as 1,600 new hotel rooms, a 7,000-seat entertainment space, a dance club, and a spa. Additionally, Genting America East, the parent corporation of Resorts World, plans to invest in 3,000 employee housing units and a 10-acre community park, along with improved transportation options to John F. Kennedy Airport.
Nas's endorsement of Resorts World's expansion plan comes at a time of fierce competition for one of three downstate gaming licenses in New York City. Among the competitors is none other than Nas's former rival, JAY-Z, who is backing a proposal to open a casino in Times Square.
Teaming up with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment, JAY-Z aims to establish a boutique-style casino at the 1515 Broadway office tower, owned by SL Green, NYC's largest commercial landlord. With both Nas and JAY-Z throwing their hats into the ring, the competition for the coveted gaming licenses promises to be intense.
As the battle unfolds, the stakes are high, with both hip-hop moguls vying to leave their mark on New York City's lucrative gaming industry. Whether Nas or JAY-Z emerges victorious, one thing is certain: the competition between these two icons extends far beyond the realm of music.