Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has made its case for the proposed Caesars Palace Times Square casino, as the company vies for a license to launch what would be the first full-scale casino in the area. In an open letter to New Yorkers, Roc Nation detailed plans for the casino, including diverting $115 million to “diverse theater programs,” providing transportation plans, and investing in sanitation and security, Complex shares.

“A gaming license is going to be awarded to New York City. A bill was passed in the state legislature confirming it,” Roc Nation’s letter said. “The question is: which applicant will get the license? Some conflicted parties have attempted to spread misinformation, so we wanted to speak to you, New York City, directly.”

The proposed casino, located between West 43rd and 44th streets in a 54-story tower, would house restaurants and entertainment uses on the casino floors, while an 800-room five-star hotel is also in the plans.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jay-Z, who partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in December of last year for the bid, attempted to ease concerns about the casino’s impact on the community, promising to benefit and provide financial aid for the community.

“New York is the epicenter of culture. We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of the true crossroads of the world,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “My partnership with SL Green and Caesars has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth, and enrichment for the community and everyone that visits the Empire State.”

While some in the theater industry are against the idea of a casino in the area, Roc Nation’s letter noted that the Caesars Palace Times Square would benefit all of New York, including hotel and restaurant workers in the area, retailers, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Jay-Z and his partners are up against several others who have their own designs on such a space, including Mets owner Steve Cohen and more. The open letter will appear in the New York Post, the New York Daily News, and Amsterdam News on Thursday.