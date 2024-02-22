NASCAR heads to Atlanta as we continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with an Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta prediction and pick,

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta for the Ambetter Health 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with an Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week William Byron took down the checkered flag at the Daytona 500. Now NASCAR is moving to a similar style of race in Atlanta. Joey Logano took the win at this race last year, starting from the pole. Both of the top two drivers were driving Fords, with Brad Keselowski finishing second.

Past champion and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin finds himself as the favorite coming into this race, followed closely by Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. The Daytona 500 champ from this year and last year's winner of this race find themselves still the favorites to win this race. The spreads here are all high, with the superspeedway style of track, which can lead to bunching and crashes all through the race.

Denny Hamlin: +850

Chase Elliott: +1000

Ryan Blaney: +1000

Kyle Larson: +1000

Joey Logano: +1200

William Byron: +1200

Christopher Bell: +1200

Brad Keselowski: +1200

Kyle Busch: +1400

Martin Truex Jr.: + 1600

Bubba Wallace: +2000

Tyler Reddick: +2000

Ross Chastain: +2000

Alex Bowman: +2500

Erik Jones: +2500

Chris Buescher: +2500

Austin Cindric: +2500

Ty Gibbs: +3000

Daniel Suarez: +3000

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Atlanta

Denny Hamlin comes in as the race favorite this year. Still, he has had his struggles here. In four of his last five starts, he has finished outside the top ten on this track. He did show improvement last year. After a 29th and 25th place finish in 2022, he was sixth and 14th here last year. Hamlin has won at Atlanta in his career and had six top-five finishes. Further, he has won twice at Talladega and three times at Daytona, so he can win at a track like this.

Chase Elliott also has a win at this track. He won here in 2022 and has been in the top ten in six of the ten races here. Further, he has led laps in four of the last six races here. Further, Chase Elliott has been in the top two in three of the last five stages at this track. Elliott also has had two wins and been in the top ten in half of his races at Talladega.

Ryan Blaney and most Ford drives should be considered here. The Ford cars showed well at Daytona, and with a similar setup here, this should be to their advantage. Blaney has also been great at Atlanta. He won at the track in 2021, and since the second race in 2020, has been in the top ten in all but one race. Further, he has three top-five finishes here, plus the win, in his last seven races at Atlanta.

Had it not been for a late crash, Brad Keselowski could be coming into this race as the Daytona 500 champion. Keselowski was solid here last year. In both races, he improved on his starting position and finished both in the top seven. At this race last year, he finished second, while leading 47 laps. Further, Keselowski has won here twice, and been a runner-up twice. Keselowski also has finished inside the top ten in over 60 percent of his races at this track.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Atlanta

Austin Cindric is a Ford driver, and they also ran well here last year. The Fords have done well at the superspeedways in general over the last few years. Cindric has just five races here but has led laps in the last three. Further, he finished third here in 2022, while finishing 11th and 12th on this track last year. Cindric has just one career win, but it comes at Daytona in a similar racing style.

Daniel Suarez is a solid deep sleeper option. After having his best finish be tenth place in his first six races at this track, he has been great as of late. In three of the four races he has finished at this track, he has been inside the top seven in all of them. This includes finishing as a runner-up in 2023, although he did not lead a lap in that race.

Cup Series at Atlanta Prediction & Pick

Last year's races here and the Daytona 500 should give an idea of how this race will run. First, Ford cards have been the superior cars on these tracks. Second, avoiding a crash is huge on this track. It was seen at Daytona that the race can completely change in one crash. Both sleepers are solid plays, but the smarter move is to play their finishing position. While Hamlin is the favorite, he has not been good here as of late and is worth fading. Brad Keselowski was great last week and has the track record here to win.

Cup Series at Atlanta Prediction & Pick: Brad Keselowski Winner (+1200), Austin Cindric Top 10 (+125), Ford Winning Manufacturer (+180)