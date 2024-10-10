ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Charlotte Roval, as the playoffs continue. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte prediction and pick.

It is the last week of the round of 12 for NASCAR. After this race, four drivers will be eliminated, and eight drivers will be moving on. William Byron has clinched moving into the next round with his current points total. Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson are both in solid positions to move on after this race. Currently, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, and Chase Briscoe are all in danger of being eliminated after the Bank of America Roval 400.

Charlotte hosts two races per year. First, is the Coca-Cola 600, which is a 600-mile race on the normal track. This track is a 2.28-mile road course. It is promoted as the Roval due to its similarity to the oval track, but also the road course intermixed. The Roval combines 1.5 miles of the normal oval and then 17 turns of a road course. It requires heavy turns and quick breaking with widths as small as just 54 feet overall. This takes a combination of road course skills and oval racing.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Charlotte Odds

Shane Van Gisbergen: +500

A.J. Allmendinger: +800

Kyle Larson: +850

Christopher Bell: +1100

William Byron: +1100

Tyler Reddick: +1200

Chris Buescher: +1400

Ty Gibbs: +1400

Chase Elliott: +1500

Ross Chastain: +1800

Michael McDowell: +2200

Kyle Busch: +2200

Martin Truex Jr.: +2400

Alex Bowman: +2400

Daniel Suarez: +2600

Austin Cindric: +3700

Joey Logano: +4400

Ryan Blaney: +5000

Denny Hamlin: +5000

Chase Briscoe: +5000

How to Watch Cup Series at Charlotte

TV: NBC

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Charlotte

Shane Van Gisbergen comes in as the favorite to win this race. He has been known as a road course warrior, winning the first race he had in NASCAR last year on the Chicago Street Course. Still, he has not had the same magic this year. He finished 28th earlier this year at Charlotte in the Coca-Cola 600. He had not finished better than 20th until recently. He took second place at Watkins Glen, which has some similarities to the road course section. Further, he was 15th last time out at Talladega.

A.J. Allmendinger is also solid on road courses and has been great on the Roval. Last year, he started sixth, led 46 laps, and went on to win the race. Thar followed a fourth-place finish in which he led 24 laps in 2022. In 2021, he had his worst finish here, moving all the way up to second before engine trouble ended his day and he finished 38th. Still, Allmendinger has been in the top seven in three of the four races here.

Kyle Larson has had mixed results on the Roval. Back in 2015, he would finish the first stage in first and lead 47 laps, but finish 25th. He also would lead laps and win a stage in 2018, but finish 13th. Larson did win the race in 2021, but he has struggled to finish here. In 2022 he was third after the second stage and finished 35th. Then, last year, he would be fifth after the second stage, but finish 13th.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Charlotte

Christopher Bell has been solid in his races at the Roval. His worst race was in 2020, when he started 35th, would move up to lead six laps, finish second and third in the stages, but would finish 24th. Still, Bell rebounded in the next race. In 2021, he finished fourth and won the race in 2022. Last year, Bell finished fifth and second in the two stages but would finish 15th in the race.

Tyler Reddick has been wonderful at this track. His worst finish was in 2020. There, he started 16th, would move up to eighth to finish the second stage and finish 12th overall. Still, in 2021, he would finish second, and in 2022 he led 21 laps and finished eighth. Last year, Reddick started first, led 27 laps, won the first stage, and finished fourth after the second stage. He would finish the race sixth.

Kyle Busch has also been solid as of late here. In 2021, he led 22 laps, won a stage, and would finish fourth. Since then, he has finished third in both 2022 and 2023. In 2023, he also led six laps.

Cup Series at Charlotte Prediction & Pick

The odds in this Cup Series race at Charlotte in the Bank of America Roval 400 favor the road course warriors. The combination of traditional oval and road course makes this one of the more difficult tracks to manage in the NASCAR Circuit. Still, there are guys who have consistently performed well here. With so much on the line for the playoffs, that will also play a major role in this one.

Cup Series at Charlotte Prediction & Pick: AJ Allmendinger Top 5 (-120), Tyler Reddick Top 5 (+145)