It is the last week of the regular season before the playoffs as NASCAR heads to Darlington. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Cook Out Southern 500 prediction and pick.

NASCAR heads to Darlington for the second time this year. The raceway is known as both the “Lady in Black,” and “the Track Too Tough to Tame.” The egg-shaped design with oval ends that have different configurations at each end of the track. It is one of the most physically demanding curses on the circuit, with tight turns, and 293 laps on the 1.366-mile track. This results in the famous “Darlington Stripe,” on the walls coming out of turns.

In May, Brad Keselowski took the win, while Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five. Kyle Larson is the defending champion at the Cook Out Southern 500. Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher rounded out the top three in that race last September

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Darlington Odds

Kyle Larson: +650

Denny Hamlin: +700

Tyler Reddick: +750

Martin Truex Jr.: +1200

Brad Keselowski: +1200

William Byron: +1200

Christopher Bell: +1400

Ty Gibbs: +1600

Chris Buescher: +1800

Ryan Blaney: +2000

Chase Elliott: +2000

Joey Logano: +2000

Kyle Busch: +2100

Ross Chastain: +2300

Bubba Wallace: +2800

Erik Jones: +4400

Alex Bowman: +4800

Josh Berry: +5000

How to Watch Cup Series at Darlington

TV: USA Network

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Darlington

Kyle Larson won on this track, after an amazing race in the fall of 2023. He started 18th in the race and would be third at the end of the third stage and second at the end of stage two. Still, there have been some recent struggles for Larson. In the Spring race this year, he started sixth and would be first after the first stage, but finished 34th after an accident. He also has finished outside the top ten in four of the last five races here. Still, he has had some success. From the fall race of 2018, through the fall race of 2021, he finished top three in all four races.

Denny Hamlin has had an up-and-down career here at Darlington. He won in 2010, 2017, 2020, and 2021. Since that fall of 2021 race, he finished 21st after leading 42 laps in the spring of 22. He would be the runner-up in the fall race of that year, but then in the spring on 23, he would finish 12th. Hamlin was dominating in the fall race last year, leading 177 laps and finishing both stages in first, but would end up finishing 25th. In the spring, he finished fourth overall. Still, Hamlin has led laps in 14 of the last 16 races here.

Tyler Reddick rounds out the favorites. Reddick does not have a win here but has had some solid performances. He led 174 laps in the spring and was first after the second stage, but would finish 32nd. Still, he finished second here in the fall race last year and was third in the fall race of 2022. He also was the runner-up in the spring of 2022 race. Reddick has finished a stage in the top ten in each of his last seven races here.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Darlington

Brad Keselowski has been great here as of late. In his last four races, he has finished inside the top ten in all of them. Keselowski started second, led 37 laps, and would win the race in the Spring. In 2023, he finished fourth and sixth in the two races. Then in the fall of 2022, he finished seventh after leading 11 races. He also won the race in the fall of 2018 at this track.

William Byron has also been great here as of late. In the spring race, he led two laps and would finish the race sixth. In the fall race last year, he started 23rd and made his way up to fourth. Then, last spring, he started fourth, led seven laps, and then won the race. Reddick also led laps in both races in 2022.

Joey Logano has not been good here as of late, finishing outside the top ten in each of his last three races here. Still, he has some success here. In 2022, he would win in the spring and finish fourth in the fall. In 2020, he had a sixth-place finish and a third-place finish.

Cup Series at Darlington Prediction & Pick

Dodging the big wreck is the key to having a solid finish in this race. Further, track control and drafting are also a major key. There are three guys who stand above the rest in this regard.

Cup Series at Darlington Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson Top 5 (-135), William Byron Top 5 (+115), Brad Keselowski Top 5 (+145)