ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup series heads towards its conclusion as they return to Daytona. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona Coke Zero 400 prediction and pick.

Daytona is one of the most famous tracks on the NASCAR circuit. It is the home of the opening race of the season and the most famous race, the Daytona 500. The track is 2.5 miles long, and racers will take 160 laps to complete the 500 miles. It is an Asphalt surface in the tri-oval style, with 31-degree banked turns, and a three-degree back straight away. The track is one of the major drafting-style tracks on the circuit, along with Talladega and Atlanta.

Chris Buescher won the race last year, with Brade Keselowski, Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott, and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Daytona Odds

Denny Hamlin: +1200

Joey Logano: +1200

Ryan Blaney: +1200

Kyle Busch: +1300

Brad Keselowski: +1500

Chris Buescher: +1600

Chase Elliott: +1700

Martin Truex Jr.: +1800

William Byron: +1800

Bubba Wallace: +1800

Kyle Larson: +1900

Tyler Reddick: +2000

Christopher Bell: +2200

Alex Bowman: +2400

Michael McDowell: +2600

Ross Chastain: +2600

Austin Cindric: +2800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +3300

Austin Dillon: +3600

Noah Gragson: +2600

Shane Van Gisbergen: +5500

How to Watch Cup Series at Daytona

TV: NBC

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Daytona

Denny Hamlin is one of the favorites to win this race, but he has struggled in recent races. At Daytona, Hamlin would start eighth and lead ten laps, but he finished 19th overall. Last year, it was a 26th-placed finish. Hamlin has finished outside the top 15 in each of the last six races here. Still, he has had some success. In the 2022 second race, he led 13 laps and was in a position to take over and win, but he was involved in an accident. Further, at the Daytona 500 in 2021, he led 98 laps, finished in first after the top two stages, and would finish fifth. He has three wins at this track, but all are in the Daytona 500.

Accidents are a part of the deal at Daytona, and it claimed Joey Logano at the Daytona 500. He led 45 laps in the Daytona 500 but would crash out of the race. Still, he was great in 2023 at Daytona. At the 2023 Dayton 500, he led 12 laps and would finish second in the race. Last year at the Coke Zero 400, he led nine laps and would finish fifth. Logano has not won at this track in a point-scoring race since 2015. He has had some success at the Duels at Daytona though since then. He has won five of those since 2015.

Brad Keselowski also was involved in an accident in the Dayton 500 this year. He would lead three laps, but finish 33rd. Still, he was solid in the 2023 races. In the second race here in 2023, he led six laps, would be first after the second stage, and finish second. In the 2023 Daytona 500, he would lead 42 laps, finish first after the first stage, but then be in an accident and finish 22nd. Keselowski did win the 2016 second race at Daytona though.

William Byron won the Dayton 500 this year, after having a great race. He led just four laps but finished fifth after the first stage, and then sixth after the second. Further, he finished eighth here last year after a fifth-place finish after the fifth stage. Still, an accident got Byron in the 2023 Daytona 500. He was in seventh when the accident came and he would finish 34th. It was the fourth straight point-scoring race he crashed in. Still, when he has not been involved in an accident, he has been in the top ten in four of the five races, including two wins.

Tyler Reddick is the top driver this year. He has two wins and been in the top five 11 times this year. Reddick has struggled here. In the last three Daytona 500s;s he has been involved in an accident. Still, he finished 25th last year in the second race of last year but was second in the race in 2022.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Daytona

Ricky Stenhouse won the 2023 Daytona 500 but has been involved in an accident in the last two races here. Stenhouse won here in 2017 as well. He races well on this type of track but also has been involved in accidents plenty of times on these type of tracks as well.

Austin Dillon has been hit and miss here. He has a win in the second race in 2022 and was this in the Dayton 500 in 2021. He also won a duel and finished this. Still, he has multiple finishes outside the top 25 at this track.

Cup Series at Daytona Prediction & Pick

Preceding the big one that takes out a large amount of the field is difficult. Still, the best plays in this race are taking drivers who have both been driving well, and have a solid track record here.

Cup Series at Daytona Prediction & Pick: Ryan Blaney Top 5 (+155), Tyler Reddick Top 10 (-150)