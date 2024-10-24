ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR playoff moves on as they head to Miami for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami prediction and pick.

Last week, Christopher Bell took the win and punched his ticket to the Championship Race in Phoenix. Currently, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Joey Logano are in a position to move on, while Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott are on the bubble. Still, a win at this race will propel them into the Championship Race.

The chase now heads to Homestead in Miami. The 1.5-mile track will host this event. It will be 267 laps to cover the race, on the simple oval configuration. It is a banked Oveal with 18-20 degree variable turns, and a three-degree front stretch. This is a true track for oval racing. Christopher Bell won this race last year.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Miami Odds

Kyle Larson: +310

Tyler Reddick: +650

Christopher Bell: +700

William Byron: +800

Ryan Blaney: +1000

Denny Hamlin: +1200

Chase Elliott: +1800

Martin Truex Jr.: +2000

Joey Logano: +2000

Ross Chastain: +2200

Ty Gibbs: +2400

Brad Keselowski: +2400

Kyle Busch: +2500

Bubba Wallace: +3000

Alex Bowman: +4000

Chris Buescher: +4400

AJ Allmendinger: +4800

Chase Briscoe: +5500

Daniel Suarez: +7000

How to Watch Cup Series at Miami

TV: NBC

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Miami

Kyle Larson has been solid at this track when he finishes. Last time at this track he finished 34th after starting fifth due to an accident. Still, in his last eight races here, he has failed to finish the race twice, and been inside the top five, five times. That includes a win here in 2022. Further, Larson has led laps in seven of the last eight races, won six stages, and has finished inside the top six of every stage since 2017.

Tyler Reddick has also had some great finishes on this track. Last time out, he started third, would lead a lap, and finish third. He was also second in the 2021 race here after starting 35th. In 2020, Reddick would start 24th and finish fourth. His only bad race was in 2022. He started seventh, then sat fourth after the first stage, but an accident caused him to finish 35th.

Christopher Bell is not only coming off a win last week but also is the defending champion at this track. Last year, he started 13th, led 26 laps, and won the race. In 2022, he led four laps after starting second. Still, he would finish the race 11th. He did struggle in 2021, starting third and finishing 20th. In 2020, he did start 36th but would end up finishing the race in eighth.

William Byron has also been solid at this track. He struggled in his first two races at this track. In 2018, Byron finished 24th and then 39th after engine issues in 2019. Since then, Bryon has been great. He was ninth in 202o and would lead 102 laps while winning in 2021. In 2022, he finished 12th but did lead 32 laps in that race. Last year, he led 25 laps and would finish fourth. Further, Byron has finished inside the top ten in both stages in each of the last four races.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Miami

Joey Logano has been hit-and-miss at this track. In his last 11 races here. He has led laps in five of them, and been inside the top ten seven times. He finished inside the top six in every race from 2015 through 2019. That includes a win in the 2018 race. Still, he has struggled since 2020. In both 2020 and 2021, Logano would start second, lead laps, but finish outside the top 20. Last year he did rebound though, starting 36th and finishing eighth.

Ty Gibbs has raced here just twice and has had a positive result. In 2022, he started sixth but would finish 22nd. Last year, he was solid. Gibbs started the race in ninth, would be tenth after the first stage, and eighth after the second stage. He would then finish the race in seventh.

Cup Series at Miami Prediction & Pick

Homestead-Miami is always a difficult track to predict. Drivers have to be able to come up close to the wall, nearly colliding with it to keep top speed. Further, this will be just the third race at this track with the Next-Gen car. That gives a small sample size, but, in general, drivers who did well before the movement to the Next-Gen car have continued to race well here.

Cup Series at Miami Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson Top 3 (-125), William Byron Top 5 (-105), Ty Gibbs Top 10 (-120)