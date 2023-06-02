The NASCAR Cup Series heads just outside of St. Louis to Madison, Illinois for the Enjoy Illinois 300. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with an Enjoy Illinois 300 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag at the Coca-Cola 600. The race was delayed a day due to bad weather, but the Monday race on the 1.5-mile track was exciting. Chase Elliott was suspended for this race for his actions in the race while Kyle Larson did not finish the race, and ended up 30th. It is now off to a slightly shorter track. The World Wide Technology Raceway was initially a road course but is now a 1.25-mile oval. The first two turns are tighter than turns three and four, with different banking angles. This requires drivers to make sure they are positioned correctly in the different turns to avoid collision and makeup ground going into short straightaways.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds

Kyle Larson +450

William Byron +650

Ryan Blaney +850

Denny Hamlin +1000

Martin Turex Jr. +1000

Christopher Bell +1000

Kyle Busch +1100

Joey Logano +1100

Tyler Reddick +1200

Kevin Harvick +1200

Ross Chastain +1400

Bubba Wallace +2800

Brad Keselowski +3000

Alex Bowman +3000

Chase Briscoe +3000

Corey Lajoie +3500

Chris Buescher +4000

Aric Almirola +4000

How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Favorites To Win Enjoy Illinois 300

Only three drives sit with odds shorter than +1000, and one of them is going to be Kyle Larson. In the 2022 race, he was the top finisher on his team at this race, but that was a 12th-place finish. There is not much of a history on this track for this series, so looking at Larson's work on similar tracks will be the best bet here. Darlington is the most similar track, and Larson ran well on that. He led 29 laps in the race but was taken out and ended up finishing 20th. He won at Richmond, which also has some similarities to this track. Those two show he can run well again here.

Right behind him on the board is William Byron. Last year, Joey Logano won Darlington and then won this race a month later. This year, William Byron won at Darlington. At Dover, he finished fourth, but at Richmond, it was a 24th-place finish. Byron has been racing very well as of late. In the last five points-scoring races, so taking out the All-Star Race, Byron has finished in the top ten in all of them. He was a runner-up last week, won Darlington, third in Kansas, and 4th in Dover. Byron has been one of the best on this style and size track this and should be worth backing.

The other driver with top odds is Ryan Blaney. Blaney is coming in off a win at the 1.5-mile track that went 600 miles in total. This race is half that size, and on a shorter track. Still, he is also racing well. He finished ninth at Darlington and third at Dover. He did struggle at Richmond but overall has performed well this season. Blaney is second in driver points this season, and has eight top tens, plus four top fives. Blaney did well in this race last year, finishing fourth in the race.

Winning this race last year was Joey Logano. Logano has not had the best year so far. Since his win in Atlanta, he has placed outside the top ten in six of the last nine point-scoring races. On this style of track this year, he has not been at his best either. He did finish seventh at Richmond, but Dover was a 31st-place finish, while he finished 18th at Darlington. Still, Logano has shown he can win this race, and did it just last year. If he has a good car, he will be a threat to take the win.

Sleepers To Win Enjoy Illinois 300

Outside of the top contenders, two guys stick out as options to win, with the first being Bubba Wallace. Ultimately the goal is to win the race, and Wallace has yet to do that this year. Still, he has come very close. Wallace has been great in his last four races. At Kansas he finished fourth, then he was fifth at Darlington. He was the runner up at the All-Star race, and last week it was a fourth-place finish. He has also improved each time on this style of track. At Richmond he was 22nd. Then at Dover, he was 12, before a 5th-place finish at Darlington. His recent racing and trajectory make him a threat to win.

For the way down the board play, look at Aric Almirola. He has not won since 2021, but that was at a track similar to this one. He also managed a fifth-place finish at this track last year. This year he only has one top ten, and that was at North Wilkesboro. At Darlington and Dover, he was outside of the top twenty but was 13th at Richmond this year. He was on a similar trajectory last year when he snuck up for fifth place in this race, and maybe he can do it again.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Prediction & Pick

This race favors a very particular style of driver. They must take good lines, and capitalize on the turns. It is a shorter track and a short race, so there is very little room for error here. With that, you take the driver that makes the fewest errors. That driver is William Byron. He has been racing well, and done well on this style of track. He will take the checkered flag in this one.

Enjoy Illinois Prediction & Pick: William Byron (+650)