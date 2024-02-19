A big wreck happened early in the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 is still in the early stages, but there already was a big wreck on lap five of the race that involved seven drivers that was started when Brad Keselowski got into John Hunter Nemechek, leading to Harrison Burton being hit.

After Brad Keselowski got into John Hunter Nemechek, Harrison Burton was hit, while Carson Hocevar, Ryan Preece, Kaz Grala and Jimmie Johnson were also collected in the wreck. Usually in the early stages of the Daytona 500, drivers are not going all out, at times sacrificing track position to try to keep themselves from crashing. Those efforts were unsuccessful to this point.

Since then, the Daytona 500 has been clean. Judging by what has taken place in this race in prior years, there will likely be multiple crashes before the end of the race.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the wreck, and Brad Keselowski caught some heat for getting into the back of Nemechek.

Brad, that’s what happened. — KeithF1024 (@Kef1024) February 19, 2024

If Brad Keselowski can stop pushing drivers through the tri oval, every single driver and their cars would appreciate it. Same thing as the duels — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) February 19, 2024

Okay sooo when does NASCAR punish drivers that cause wrecks? My old iRacing league manages races better — KCP_Fast (@Fastaction999) February 19, 2024

After the wreck, the rest of stage one became much about fuel saving. As we get towards the end of stage one, we should see who can consistently stay towards the front of the pack to put themselves in contention to win the most coveted race in NASCAR.

Not everyone was taken out of the race in the wreck, and those who made it through were fortunate. Keselowski is one of them. He is looking for his first Daytona 500 victory after being in contention to win it in many prior years in his career.