A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The drought is finally over for Kyle Larson. The Hendricks Motorsports driver notched his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, topping the field at Richmond Raceway and getting the checkered flag at the 2023 edition of the Toyota Owners 400.

After the race, Kyle Larson revealed a move that helped light the fire under him heading into Sunday’s race.

Via Jeff Gluck of The Athletic:

“In the postrace news conference, Kyle Larson tells reporters he was flipping through YouTube videos of his 2021 season this week ‘so I could remind myself I used to be good.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Back in 2021, Kyle Larson was winning races at an exceptional rate. That season, he collected a total of 10 wins, with 20 top 5s and 26 top 10s. When he was not snatching checkered flags that season, Larson was still busy picking up podium finishes. He ended that campaign with as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Although it took him some time to win his first in the 2023 season, Larson has always looked like a legitimate contender. Prior to his Toyota Owners 400 win, Kyle Larson had a couple of top 10s, which were a second-place finish at the 2023 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube in Las Vegas and a fourth place at the 2023 United Rentals Work United 500 in Phoenix last month.

With a win in the bag, Larson will look forward to sustaining his form and scoring another victory in the next race at the 2023 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt where he has cracked the top five in each of his last two appearances there.