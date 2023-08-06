Noah Gragson of Legacy Motor Club has been suspended by his team for this Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 race at the Michigan International Speedway after it was discovered that he liked a meme that made fun of Georgie Floyd.

Gragson has also released a statement following the suspension, apologizing for his action and owning up to his mistake.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” wrote Gragson in a tweet. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Apart from Legacy Motor Club, Gragson also got an indefinite suspension from NASCAR.

Gragson allegedly “hearted” a mashup meme of George Floyd and The Little Mermaid, with Floyd's head on the body of a crab with a caption that read “UNDER DA KNEE,” per Daniel McFadin of Front Stretch.

With Noah Gragson out for Sunday's race and potentially in the next ones, Josh Berry will be taking his place in the meantime. Berry will be a driver for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024 but he will get his reps for now with Legacy Motor Club, who is partly owned by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson.

On the season, Gragson is ranked just 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 199 points. He has zero top 5s and no top 10s in 22 starts to date. In his most recent start, he placed 28th in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on July 30.