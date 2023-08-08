Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied are separating after 11 years of marriage.

After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider told US Weekly of Portman and Millepied.

In June, rumors fueled that Millepied was having an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist.

A French magazine Voici published images of Millepied and Étienne, 25, meeting up in his office back in June according to Page Six. They were seen entering the building separately and leaving 10 minutes apart almost two hours later. The article also added that Portman found out about the alleged affair a few months prior.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the source told US Weekly at the time. The source added that she is “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” at the time. Portman allegedly did not want her children “grow up in a broken home.”

Portman shares son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6, with Millepied.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met on the set of Black Swan in 2009 where Millepied was the choreographer.

“I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said of the film during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”

Portman and Millepied have not publicly commented on the split.