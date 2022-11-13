Published November 13, 2022

Some bad news for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense. According to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who left in the first half of Sunday’s Week 10 contest against the Tennessee Titans, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury.

The Broncos entered Sunday already without a key defensive contributor, safety Justin Simmons, and with this Jeudy update, the injury woes go from unfortunate to even worse. Still, Wilson and company will soldier on. Even with a healthy Jeudy in the lineup, the Broncos passing attack has been less-than-stellar this season, ranking eleventh-worst in total passing yards in 2022 ahead of this matchup against the Titans, according to Pro Football Reference.

Despite the overall deficiencies of the Wilson-led aerial attack, Jeudy has been a relatively consistent and reliable contributor thus far in his third professional season. To date, Jeudy has logged 30 catches for 449 receiving yards and three touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

The Broncos currently sit with a record of 3-5 in third place in the AFC West division with whatever remaining playoff hopes they have on life support. Be sure to keep up with our coverage here at ClutchPoints as we learn more about the severity of the injury to Jeudy early next week. Hopefully, this is not an injury that keeps Jerry Jeudy out too long.

Next on the schedule for Russell Wilson and the Broncos is a Week 11 game against their AFC West division rival Las Vegas Raiders.