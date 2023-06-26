The Washington Nationals travel across the country to take on the Seattle Mariners in a three game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nationals are in last place in the NL East divsion, but they have won their last two games. Surprisingly, the Nationals also have a better road record. In their last week of games, the Nationals have been hitting the ball well. They are batting .270 with a .757 OPS. C.J Abrams and Lane Thomas have 10 hits each in their last seven games. On the mound, the Nationals are pitching to the tune of a 4.94 ERA and 1.53 WHIP. They have 60 strikeouts in their last week of games (seven games), but have walked 27.

The Mariners are fourth in the AL West and have lost six of their last 10 games. They are not the best hitting team, and it has shown in thier last six games. As a team, Seattle is batting .229 in their last six games, but they have hit 12 home runs. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez each seven hits in that span and Raleigh has gone yard twice. On the mound, Seattle has pitched really well. They have an ERA below 3.00, and a WHIP just above 1.00. They do not have many strikeouts, but their pitching has been effective.

Trevor Williams will start for the Nationals while Luis Castillo takes the ball for Seattle.

Here are the Nationals-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mariners Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+110)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-132)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Mariners

TV: MASN, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription, FanDuel Sportsbook

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have a tough matchup at the plate. Castillo is one of the best in the game, but the Nationals do hit. They have the lowest whiff percentage in the MLB and they are top-10 in batting average. If the Nationals can make contact and frustrare Castillo, there is a chance for them to knock him out early. If Washington can knock Castillo out of the game before the fifth or sixth inning, their chances to cover the spread will go way up.

Williams does allow some hits, but the Mariners are one of the worst hitting teams in the MLB. Seattle has the fifth worst batting average, third fewest hits, and fourth highest whiff percentage. Williams is coming off a solid start, so he should be able to build off that against a weaker offensive team.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Castillo is the best pitcher on the Mariners, so there should be some confidence in Seattle for this game. The Mariners do not give him a lot of run support, so Castillo needs to be at his best. He is in the 90th percentile in whiff percentage, so he gets a lot of swings and misses in the zone. Washington does not hit for power, so even if Castillo leaves a few down the middle, there is not much threat of home runs. He should be able to attack the hitters from the start and pitch well in this game.

The Mariners are struggling with their bats, but Williams does allow some hits. Williams allows opponents to hit .268 off him and he allows the fifth highest barrel percentage. If there is any game for the Mariners to get hot at the plate, it is this one. If Seattle can push across just three or four runs, that should be enough to cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Mariners Prediction & Pick

With Luis Castillo on the mound there is no way I am betting against Seattle. I expect the Mariners to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-132), Under 8 (-118)