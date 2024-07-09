The Washington Nationals travel to Queens to take on the New York Mets Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Nationals-Mets Projected Starters

Jake Irvin vs. Jose Quintana

Jake Irvin (7-6) with a 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 106 innings pitched, 94K/24BB, .212 oBA

Last Start: vs. New York Mets: Win, 8 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 2.35 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 65 innings pitched, 62K/14BB, .183 oBA

Jose Quintana (3-5) with a 4.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 89.2 innings pitched, 66K/32BB, .356 oBA

Last Start: at Washington Nationals: No Decision, 7 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 3.59 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42.2 innings pitched, 34K/16BB, .241 oBA

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mets Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +110

New York Mets: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MASN, SportsNet New York

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jake Irvin has been lights out since the beginning of May, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Since the beginning of May, Irvin has a 2.12 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP, and 68 strikeouts in 12 starts. He has been very good, and the Nationals need that to continue. The good news is he shut down the Mets in his last start, and Irvin is much better on the road this season. If he continue to pitch well, the Nationals should have no problem winning this game.

One thing Irvin does very well is throw strikes. Irvin has just a 5.8 walk rate, and he does that with six different pitches. He works mainly fastball and curveball, and he was dominant with them in his last start against the Mets. Irvin got a total of 15 swings and misses in the win, which means his stuff was very good. If Irvin can have the same dominant stuff in this game, the Nationals will win.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Quintana had one rough month which is why his ERA is up right now. His other months were pretty good, though. He started July off on a great note, as well. He was dominant against the Nationals last week, and the Mets need him to have another start like that. Quintana will not strike many batters out, but he will force a lot of weak contact. The Nationals are not the best hitting team, so Quintana should be able to force more weak contact in this game. If he can have the same type of game as he did last week against the Nationals, the Mets will win this game.

The Mets are leading the season series against the Nationals this season. They are hitting the ball well in those games, as well. Against the Nationals, the Mets are batting over .260, slugging over .500, and their OPS is over .800. New York has a very tough matchup in this game, but they are a decent hitting team. If they can continue their hot offensive play against Washington, the Mets are going to win this game.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick

These two pitchers were absolutely dominant the last time they faced off. For this game, I am going to go with the more consistent pitcher. That pitcher is Jake Irvin. I will take the Nationals to win this game straight up.

Final Nationals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Nationals ML (+110)