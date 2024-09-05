Disaster struck after what was supposed to be a celebration at the Washington Nationals game on Aug. 28. Midfielder Croix Bethune, a member of the gold medal-winning United States Women's National team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the Washington Spirit, will miss significant time after reportedly injuring herself while throwing out a celebratory first pitch.

The Spirit announced on Wednesday that Bethune had undergone surgery after “suffering a torn meniscus away from the team.” While the Spirit did not elaborate on how Bethune injured herself, Steven Goff of the Washington Post confirmed that she tore her meniscus while at the Nationals game.

After Bethune did not play in or travel to the Spirit's last match, a 1-1 draw against the San Diego Wave on Sunday, Spirit head coach Jonatan Giráldez alluded to the circumstances surrounding the shocking injury after the game according to Goff.

“She had a problem making the first pitch in the baseball game,” Giráldez said. “She is not going to be available this season. It is part of life; you have to keep going.”

This is an absolutely heartbreaking injury to one of the best young stars not just in the NWSL, but in the world. The 23-year-old Bethune, who was the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft, leads the league with 10 assists, tying Tobin Heath's record set in 2016 in just 17 matches, and has five goals. Bethune has also been named NWSL rookie of the month three times this season and became the first player in league history to win it in consecutive months.

Bethune was a last-second addition to the USWNT's Olympic roster, and appeared in just one game in Paris. She was a 79th minute substitution in the third group stage match against Australia.

How exactly did Croix Bethune injure herself at the Nationals game?

Bethune was honored at Nationals Park alongside fellow Spirit and gold medal-winning Olympic teammates Trinity Rodman, Casey Kreuger and Hal Hershfelt. Bethune threw out the first pitch on behalf of the Spirit's Olympic foursome.

There did not appear to be any cause for alarm after Bethune completed the pitch to Nationals pitcher DJ Herz, as she is seen smiling and easily walking off the mound after skying the ball way over the crouching Herz.

However, even though there was no reason for anyone to be concerned after the pitch, it is clear now that something must have gone very, very wrong for Bethune.