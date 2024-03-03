The Washington Nationals are getting some good news about the health of one of their best prospects. Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile is out of the hospital after suffering a back injury in a Spring Training game, per ESPN.
Lile got hurt on Saturday during a game against the Boston Red Sox, in the seventh inning. Lile tried to field a ball that went to the fence, and flipped over the wall while trying to make the catch. The ball went over the fence for a home run, and Lile was immediately attended to by medical trainers after hurting his back landing in the Red Sox bullpen.
The young outfielder was sent to the hospital for a CAT scan after the injury. The scan revealed that Lile has a back contusion, and the player was subsequently released from the hospital to begin the healing process. Nationals' manager Davey Martinez says that Lile was able to move his arms and legs in the hospital, but it was still a frightening experience.
“I mean, he's hurting. But he's gonna be OK, which is great news,” Martinez told reporters Sunday, per ESPN. “We lucked out.”
Lile was a second-round selection by Washington in the 2021 MLB draft. He has yet to play a Major League Baseball game, but has performed well in the Nationals' farm system. Lile hit nine home runs in 2023, while playing for the minor league teams' Fredericksburg and Wilmington. He also had 66 runs batted in, while hitting .269.
Nationals fans are surely wishing Lile a speedy recovery. The team next plays the St. Louis Cardinals in a Spring Training game on Monday. The team is trying to rebound in 2024 following a losing record last season at 71-91.