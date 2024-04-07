Stephen Strasburg, the Washington Nationals' No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft and the 2019 World Series MVP, has announced his retirement from baseball today.
Strasburg released a statement today to confirm what had been suspected since August 2023.
“Today, I am announcing my retirement from the game I love. I realized after repeated attempts to return to pitching, injuries no longer allow me to perform at a Major League level,” Strasburg said. “As a young kid, all I dreamt about was winning a World Series. Thanks to the many coaches, teammates, and medical staff, my boyhood dream came true in 2019. Despite this being a personal goal of mine, I've come to realize how truly important and special that moment was for so many fans in the DMV. Your unwavering support through all the ups and downs will always mean the world to me.
“I'd also like to thank the late Ted Lerner and family for giving me the chance to wear the curly W all these years. Although I will always wish there were more games to be pitched, I find comfort knowing I left it all out there for the only team I've ever known. My family and I are truly fortunate and blessed to have experienced this baseball journey in the Nation's Capitol. As always, Go Nats! #37.”
Stephen Strasburg retires after reported standoff with Nationals
Since being named the World Series MVP as the Nationals won their first and only World Series title to date, Strasburg has pitched only eight games. Strasburg's 2020 season began and ended on the injured list (IL) as he battled a nerve issue in his right hand. He started two games to begin the 2021 season before going on the IL for a shoulder issue. After a brief return, he later had season-ending neurogenic thoracic outlet surgery.
Strasburg made just one start in 2022, allowing seven earned runs in 4.2 innings, before spending the rest of the year on the IL. When the 2023 spring training came around, Strasburg did not report to the team because of reoccurring nerve issues. He missed the entire season, and although reports surfaced in August that Strasburg planned to retire, no announcement happened until today.
“It was a privilege to watch him grow as a player and a person throughout his illustrious career,” Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a statement. “He gave us so many memories that will live in our hearts forever. No one can dispute the indelible impact he had on our organization. He put us on the map as World Champions and changed the face of our franchise.”
On Dec. 9, 2019, Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Nationals. The deal had no insurance policy, leaving Washington on the hook for the entirety of the deal despite Strasburg only pitching 31.1 innings since the ink dried.
The Nationals reportedly wanted Strasburg to announce his retirement back in August but changed courses when Strasburg would not alter the terms of his contract and ownership balked at paying the pitcher the remainder of his contract (more than $100 million) like the two parties had agreed in 2019.
In 247 regular-season MLB starts, Strasburg went 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA and 1,723 career strikeouts. During the 2019 playoffs, he was 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA.